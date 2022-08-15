For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses.
And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Gregg County school district earned lower than a B rating overall.
Statewide, driven by significant gains in student academic growth, 2022 saw 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019. 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A, continuing to prove that demographics do not equal destiny.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
Longview ISD
Longview ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|LONGVIEW ISD
|A
|90
|B
|88
|Bramlette STEAM
|B
|85
|B
|89
|East Texas Montessori Prep
|A
|97
|C
|72
|Forest Park Magnet
|B
|83
|B
|83
|Foster Middle
|B
|89
|B
|88
|Hudson PEP Elementary
|A
|97
|A
|98
|JL Everhart Magnet Elementary
|B
|86
|B
|85
|Johnston-McQueen Elementary
|B
|81
|C
|72
|Judson STEAM
|B
|89
|C
|76
|Juvenille Detention Center
|Not rated
|Ñ
|Not rated
|LEAD Academy
|A
|94
|B
|88
|Longview High School
|A
|90
|B
|86
|Ned E Williams Elementary
|B
|86
|A
|93
|South Ward Elementary
|B
|83
|B
|81
|Ware Elementary
|B
|83
|C
|72
Overall: Longview earned an "A" rating overall, up from the "B" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of 11 schools with the possibility for improvement, six LISD campuses raised their grades (55%). This total doesn't take into account the two schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of 13 total campuses grades, six maintained their grade from 2019 (46%), including one "A" grade.
Setbacks: Of 13 total campus grades, one campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (8%)
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|PINE TREE ISD
|B
|84
|B
|86
|Birch Elementary
|B
|87
|C
|76
|Parkway Elementary
|B
|83
|D
|68
|Pine Tree High School
|B
|81
|Not rated
|85
|Pine Tree Junior High
|B
|85
|B
|84
|Pine Tree Middle
|B
|80
|C
|70
|Pine Tree Primary
|B
|84
|Not rated
|86
Overall: Pine Tree earned a "B" grade overall, with no change from the "B" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of four schools with the possibility for improvement, three raised their grade by at least one letter (75%).
No movement: Of the four schools previously ranked, one maintained its grade from 2019 (25%).
Setbacks: No Pine Tree schools finished with a lower grade than they earned in 2019.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|SPRING HILL ISD
|A
|95
|A
|92
|Spring Hill High School
|A
|92
|A
|90
|Spring Hill Intermediate
|A
|92
|B
|85
|Spring Hill Junior High
|B
|83
|B
|84
|Spring Hill Primary
|A
|92
|B
|85
Overall: Spring Hill earned an "A" grade overall, preserving the "A" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of three schools with the possibility for improvement, 2 raised their grade (67%).
No movement: Of the four schools graded, two retained the same grade they previously received (50%), including one "A" grade.
Setbacks: No Spring Hill schools finished with a grade lower than 2019.
Gladewater ISD
Gladewater ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|GLADEWATER ISD
|B
|80
|B
|83
|Gladewater High School
|C
|72
|B
|83
|Gladewater Middle
|B
|84
|C
|78
|Gladewater Primary
|C
|77
|D
|66
|Weldon Elementary
|C
|77
|D
|66
Overall: Gladewater earned a "B" grade overall, with no change from the "B" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of the four schools graded, three raised their grade from 2019 (75%).
No movement: Of the four schools graded, none finished with the same grade they earned in 2019.
Setbacks: Of the four schools graded, one finished with a lower grade than 2019 (25%).
Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|KILGORE ISD
|B
|86
|B
|80
|Chandler Elementary
|B
|82
|C
|74
|Kilgore High School
|B
|82
|C
|78
|Kilgore Intermediate
|C
|77
|D
|61
|Kilgore Middle
|C
|78
|C
|76
|Kilgore Primary
|B
|85
|C
|74
Overall: Kilgore earned a "B" grade overall, with no change from the "B" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of the five schools measured, four improved on their results from 2019 (80%).
No movement: Of the five schools measured, one kept the same grade it received in 2019 (20%).
Setbacks: Of the five schools measured, none received a grade lower than the one it received in 2019 (0%).
Sabine ISD
Sabine ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|SABINE ISD
|A
|93
|A
|90
|Sabine Elementary
|A
|90
|B
|84
|Sabine High School
|A
|92
|B
|89
|Sabine Middle
|B
|84
|B
|86
Overall: Sabine earned an "A" grade overall, preserving the "A" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of the three schools graded, two improved on their results from 2019 (67%).
No movement: Of the three schools graded, one received the same score it did in 2019 (33%).
Setbacks: Of the three schools graded, none finished with a grade lower than it received in 2019 (0%).
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD
|District/campus
|2022 rating
|2022 score
|2019 rating
|2019 score
|WHITE OAK ISD
|A
|93
|A
|90
|White Oak High School
|A
|92
|A
|92
|White Oak Intermediate
|B
|84
|B
|81
|White Oak Middle
|B
|82
|B
|80
|White Oak Primary
|B
|84
|B
|81
Overall: White Oak earned an "A" grade overall, preserving the "A" it received in 2019.
Improvements: Of the three schools with the possibility of improvement, none raised their grade (0%). This doesn't take into account the school which previously received an "A" grade.
No movement: Of the four schools measured, all finished with the same grade they received in 2019 (100%).
Setbacks: Of the four schools measured, none finished with a grade lower than it received in 2019 (0%)