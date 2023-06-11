The Longview Police Department reported Sunday that 25-year-old Jamie White was killed after an early morning shooting on Johnson Street.
LPD said that officers were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street at about 4:16 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of gunshots being heard. LPD indicated that while officers were at the scene, they were notified a shooting victim had arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.
The department said it is actively investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or to send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
As a department, the Longview Police we will continue to value life and the quality of life of our community using the principles of data-driven approaches to crime and traffic safety. As we continue utilizing these principles throughout the city, our patrol and investigations divisions will continue working relentlessly on each act of violence to bring the perpetrator to justice.
We thank the community for their support, and we remind everyone to contact the police when you see a crime being committed or something suspicious.