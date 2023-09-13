Three Longview residents were hospitalized following a fire early Wednesday at an apartment complex.
One apartment was burned, and two others sustained damage resulting from a blaze reported around 4:30 a.m. at Summer Green Apartments, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, according to Longview Fire Fire Marshal Kevin May.
Firefighters from two stations responded.
One victim was rescued from a window with the use of a ladder truck, and two victims were found in a bathroom, May said.
About 7:30 a.m., two of the victims were in critical condition resulting from smoke inhalation, he said. They were being transferred to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Another victim was in stable condition.
May said the victim who was in stable condition woke up when she heard her smoke detector going off.
“The smoke detectors played an important role in getting everybody out,” he said. “It’s always good when we have smoke detectors.”
May said firefighters also rescued three cats and a guinea pig from the apartment complex. The animals were taken to a local animal hospital.
Fire damaged parts of the complex’s roof, and roofers worked through the rain Wednesday morning to cover holes with tarps.
May said the apartment with the most damage could be remodeled, and the damage to the other apartments was mostly cosmetic resulting from smoke and water.
Some apartment residents said they slept through the commotion.
Jonathan Garcia, whose apartment is nearby, said he didn’t notice the fire. Another resident said she was unaware of the blaze until she saw the damage.
May said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.