Celebrating the anniversary of our country’s independence, Noah Webster reflected on the rarity of free government. He asked, “where has existed the nation whose citizens have long retained sufficient virtue, information and patriotism to preserve the purity of their elections and an uncorrupt administration? In what country have a majority of electors had the knowledge and vigilance to detect or the firmness to oppose with success, the arts and selfish views of ambition?…. In what elective government has the choice of rulers been uniformly directed by wisdom and conducted with impartiality? In what country, have rulers been uniformly men “who fear God and hate covetousness?”
He could not think of one — not even the newborn United States. Few of us would doubt this now, but he saw slippage even in 1814.
Our federal republic’s division into several powers has checked some abuses, but the “chains” of the constitution are only as strong as the character and competence of those who hold office and those who elect or influence them. Constitutions may be shredded by individual disregard or suspended by a majority. So free governments are overthrown not so much by force from without as they are voluntarily and subtly led captive from within.
Immediately before the impeachment of Ken Paxton as Attorney General, Republican voters were inundated with communications from my friends at Defend Texas Liberty PAC urging them to contact their representative and oppose the impeachment process claiming that it was a Democrat led sham. No mention was made of the PAC’s stake in the outcome due to its $750,000 loan to Ken Paxton, which he failed to report for more than six months.
The PAC now has given $1 million to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and loaned him another $2 million. None of its previous donations to Patrick have even come close to these amounts and he is not even up for re-election. He is presiding though over the Senate’s impeachment trial. His decisions as judge, ruling on motions and enforcing or not enforcing the Rules of Civil Procedure, will greatly affect the outcome of the trial.
The appearance of this PAC’s ploy and the acceptance of the money are alarming. They remind us of the fragility of free government. A little folly may outweigh wisdom and honor (Ecclesiastes 10:2). Free government and its laws may be undone by a few or even one.
Subtle acquiescence in a matter overriding conscience, rather than an overt public action, may entrap and eventually practically enslave a public servant’s career, a body’s judicious operation, or an agency’s honest service.
Officeholders may forego supporting or opposing a measure, not because it serves or does not serve constituents, but to please a donor, avoid a conflict, or obtain creature comforts. A PAC may defend a politician’s powerful position, though it does not defend his character or abuses, because it wants to share in that power. Voters may overlook a demagogue’s immoral character and incompetence due to powerfully spoken promises and hope of supporting a winner. A judge or a juror may not impartially decide a case on the merits of evidence caving to fears of mobs or a heavy handed politician.
Cowardly capitulation to bullies brings not only shame but serfdom. But righteous decisions preserve free institutions and lift up the people.
My former chief of staff gave me good advice: “Don’t accept campaign contributions from people unless you can tell them “No.” That takes grace and guts—to hate gains and comforts bought at the expense of conscience and truth; to despise the entangling powers of covetousness as ruinous to those who serve and who are served (Proverbs 28:16).
God blesses conscientious decisions to honor him by opposing unrighteousness especially in high places. Remember Esther and Mordecai who exposed Haman’s murderous plan. Remember Daniel in the lions den and his friends in the fiery furnace who refused royal idolatry.
God will bless moral courage and meekness especially in the face of party pressures, million dollar bullies, and turbulent campaigns for re-election.
Lieutenant Governor and Senators, may God help you to honor him, and to serve and protect the people of Texas by preserving free government. “Buy the truth, and sell it not” (Proverbs 23:23).