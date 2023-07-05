Maddy Norman and Jenny Smith sipped on cups of horchata Tuesday to cool down from the summer heat while Norman's children blew bubbles nearby. Bonnie Norman, 4, and Kora Norman, 8, sat with bubble wands in hand and blew them at each other while Flynn Norman, 7, had a large collapsible wand that he waved in the air to produce large bubbles.
Some attendees sat in lawn chairs underneath umbrellas while others braved the sunshine on a set of risers available. In every direction shades of red, white and blue signaled celebration of the Fourth of July at the City of Longview's Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex.
The stacked event included a cruise night and patriotic car show, a cornhole tournament, live music from Ryan Matthew and Marc Broussard, a petting zoo, indoor and outdoor vendors, a princess meet and greet, a hot dog eating contest and much more. Many of the activities were held indoors at the Maude Cobb Convention Center where a DJ was also set up playing music. The event would be rounded out with the annual fireworks show later in the evening.
Norman, her children and her best friend Smith sat on a blanket outside near the stage while Matthew opened the show with original songs and classics with his band. Nearby, food vendors sold everything from corndogs and nachos to cotton candy and flavored lemonades.
It was the group's first time attending the celebration and they had originally planned to attend Kilgore's Fourth of July Extravaganza until they heard it was cancelled, Norman said.
"But I got on the website to see what else would be available and I heard Marc Broussard was coming here (and) to me he's a big deal," she said.
According to Smith, the two friends met at a concert and discovered each other's love for blues and country music, which is how their friendship flourished. Aside from attending the event to celebrate the holiday, they were also celebrating their two year friend anniversary, Smith said.
Since arriving, the two were having a "fantastic time" and said they would absolutely return to the event in the future.
Inside the Maude Cobb Convention Center was also abuzz with activity as residents cooled off, visited vendors and sat in anticipation for the many activities to begin.
A number of eating contests were scheduled to take place and kicked off with an ice cream eating contest and was followed by a barbecue eating contest of burnt ends courtesy of Bodacious Barbecue.
The star of the show was the hot dog eating contest which gave each contestant four hot dogs to finish and a cup of water. The contest brought several men to the stage who seemed determined to finish their hot dogs before the rest and be crowned the winner. Attendees shouted and cheered from the floor while taking photos and videos on their phones. Contestant Jacob Hess ended up demolishing his hot dogs before the rest and won a gift card to Skinner's Grocery and Market.
Another popular activity was the princess meet and greet, which drew a large crowd of parents and children to snap photos with popular Disney princesses like Belle, Cinderella, Mulan, Snow White and Ariel.
Bianca Duenas held her 5-month-old daughter Elena while Mia, 5, and Levi, 3, eagerly said hello to the princesses. The family has attended the celebration before and a big incentive for returning this year was the promise of princesses for Mia, Duenas said.
"She was dying to get to the meet and greet," Duenas said with a laugh.
After pictures, the family planned to walk around and visit vendors before settling down for the fireworks show, she said.