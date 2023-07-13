Annie Smelley, 1, stood in a yellow dress near her brother Wesley, 5, while trying to keep up with the dancing going on around her. Even when she tumbled to the ground, she didn't let that stop her as her arms pushed up and propelled her back into the groove.
Their mother Hailey Smelley stood nearby smiling and watched as her children joined a nearby group of other dancing children who were lost in the music.
The Longview Exhibit Center was bustling with children of all ages Wednesday singing and dancing as part of the last performance of the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club. The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for prizes weekly. This year’s theme is “All Together Now! Share Reading. Share Kindness.”
The final performer of the summer program was Bradley James Skistimas, otherwise known as The Juicebox Jukebox. Skistimas sang a combination of his original, educational songs plus timeless children’s classics for children and parents who attended the concert.
He started things off with an introduction song that explained who he was while also asking children to shout their names out loud. Other songs included one about the ABCs, one asking about favorite colors, another about cleaning up and one on the importance of kindness, just to name a few.
The Smelley family frequently attend library events because Hailey Smelley enjoys finding ways to get them all out of the house. She said both Wesley and Annie enjoy the events and seemed to be having a good time singing and dancing.
"I'd never heard of this guy (Skistimas) and they both love music and dancing around at home so I thought it'd just be something fun that they'd enjoy," she said.
She said she thought free events during the summer are important and 100% needed for families.
"It helps us meet other people and we learned about this new artist today and we'll probably go to the library after this and get some books," Hailey Smelley said.
Nearby, Kenneth Jones sat with his grandson Rory Fisher, 5, and engaged in the songs with him. Jones heard about the event while attending a family movie day hosted by the library last week, he said.
Jones and Fisher decided to attend the event together because the 5-year-old enjoys things like art and music, he said. He added the event was a way to occupy an "idle mind" and keep Fisher from getting into mischief.
Library Director Jenn Eldridge celebrated the last performance of the summer and thought the turnout was great, she said. Usually toward the end of the summer, turnout for events tends to decrease with families going on vacation but she was pleasantly surprised by the number of people that attended, she said.
"I heard lots of parents complimenting Mr. Brad (Skistimas) on his creative songs and it was really nice and fun and a little bit relaxing as well so it was a nice, different pace for us," she said.
According to Eldridge, this was Skistimas' first time performing for the library and she doubts it will be the last. The library received a $675 grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts to cover half of the performance cost, she said.
"That's the first time we received that grant and the first time we've had Mr. Brad and again, we want to definitely try to do that again," she said.
Eldridge said today is the last day to sign-up for the Summer Reading Club and encouraged those who haven't already to do so.
For more information or to sign-up visit tinyurl.com/yc4xh5nc