Don Martin's last day Monday as the coordinator of the local AARP-Tax-Aide program actually began around 10:30 the previous night with two phone calls.
It continued the following day with some 45 calls before the doors ever opened that afternoon for the last official day of assistance in Longview.
His wife, Rebecca Martin, was helping field those calls as a Tax-Aide volunteer herself.
People were still seeking appointments to get free help filing their taxes before they were due Tuesday. Others were checking their appointment time or trying to figure out the location of the appointment.
Don Martin recalled one man who phoned seeking an appointment. His wife had died, and she had always handled these types of things, he told Martin. Martin said he told the man there had been a cancellation and they could help him. As the man was getting off the phone, but before he hung up, Martin heard him say, "Thank God."
Martin and his wife were high school sweethearts who attended Louisiana Tech University, graduating on Monday, May 30, 1960, and marrying on Wednesday, June 1, 1960. It's what they'd planned since high school, graduating from college and then getting married, Don Martin said. That was 63 years ago this June.
Don Martin landed a job as a chemical engineer at Eastman Chemical Co. They had children, and his wife later went to work as a teacher at Hallsville ISD. He retired in 1997, and by 1999 began volunteering for the Tax-Aide program. He 's been coordinator for about 20 years, and Rebecca joined him later.
"I've been doing it so long," Don Martin said of coordinating the program for more than 20 years. "I'm 84 years old. I do have blood cancer. It's treatable but not curable."
Rebecca added, "There comes a time you just have to slow down."
That comes from the woman who broke her hip when she fell on the the second day of this year's tax program. She kept taking phone calls to make appointments while she was recovering.
"I appreciated it because it passed the time," Rebecca said.
Her role assisting with the Tax-Aide program was fairly simple when she began volunteering, she said. After COVID-19's arrival, however, appointments were required.
"Then it's almost an all-day job, even though we don't work but just in the afternoons," she said.
While Don will no longer be coordinator after this year, he isn't completely stepping away. He plans to return as a volunteer helping people with their taxes.
He likes the math, he says, but he also likes helping people. He helps family and some of their friends do their taxes each year. He makes house calls to some people he's met over the years who don't leave their houses very much. He'll also continue helping with the required Tax-Aide volunteer training.
"Over that vast period of time, I have acquired a lot of tax knowledge," Martin said, and he said AARP provides access to "good software" that makes it easy.
Among the other volunteers are five other Eastman retirees, including Bill Charles, who is retiring from his volunteer job this year after 27 years.
"I told my wife I'm a free man after today," he told the Martins.
Don said, "He keeps our computers going, our printers working.
"We have the most wonderful workers here you could ever ask for," Rebecca said. "Most people are not going to be volunteers for this if they don't have a good heart."
AARP-Tax-Aide in Longview has been busier this year than in recent years, because the Greater Longview United Way wasn't able to offer its normal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. That program is expected to return next year, however.
Don Martin expects the AARP program will have helped with close to 1,100 people this year. That's closer to what they said they would do in pre-COVID years, before appointments were required, but more than the 600-700 a year the program would process after COVID-19.
Martin said the local AARP Tax-Aide will continue next year with volunteer Margaret Von Lienen, who he said previously worked for the IRS.