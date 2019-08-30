About 3,500 Gregg County customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. were without power at 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the utility's online outage reporting system. Another 1,200 in Harrison County were in the dark.
The outages came after storms earlier in the evening brought rains and winds across the region.
More outages were reported across the state line in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, where SWEPCO said more than 9,800 customers were without power.
The Friday evening outages follow by less than two weeks a massive outage that affected about 85,000 Texas customers of the Shreveport-based utility. In that instance, SWEPCO later blamed an overload and vegetation that came into contact with two major transmission lines. It has not said where the lines were located.