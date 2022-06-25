FILE — An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The nation’s 33 biggest banks have enough capital to withstand a severe economic contraction, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, June 23, 2022. In its latest annual “stress tests” of the U.S. financial system, the Fed built a scenario under which the nation’s unemployment rate would more than double to 10%, and a severe contraction in commercial real estate and stock market values would cause losses of more than $600 billion. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)