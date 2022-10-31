For the third time in about a month, a local student has been arrested in connection with a threat made against a Pine Tree ISD campus, according to the Longview Police Department.
Longview police announced the arrest Monday, saying that on Sunday night, they were "made aware of a possible threatening written text and picture message towards a school campus sent over a social media platform."
Longview police said that after numerous interviews, "it was determined a student had made written threats of violence toward the Pine Tree Junior High School campus."
Detectives obtained a directive to apprehend signed by a local judge for a "Terroristic Threat" charge regarding a threat towards the campus. The student was apprehended off school grounds without incident, according to police, and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Longview Police Department said it "is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview, takes all potential threats of violence seriously, and will continue to thoroughly investigate all similar incidents on school campuses. Making any threat, whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences."