The countdown to the 2022 high school football season continued on Thursday with the Longview Lobos, Pine Tree Pirates and Spring Hill Panthers going through one last dress rehearsal.
The Lobos and Panthers scrimmaged at home — Longview hosting Texas High and Spring Hill entertaining Rusk — while Pine Tree trekked to Gilmer to take on the Buckeyes.
Look in the weekend edition for more photos and recaps of those scrimmages.
Spring Hill will begin the season for real on Thursday, Aug. 25 when the Sabine Cardinals visit Panther Stadium in the KYKX Game of the Week.
Longview and Pine Tree kick off the season the next day, with the Lobos visiting McKinney Boyd and the Pirates hosting Van.
