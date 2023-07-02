Gladewater police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday in the vicinity of Highways 135 and 271.
Robert Daniel Smith, a 25-year-old, was last seen driving a white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate STP5900.
According to the Gladewater Police Department, officials responded to a shooting at the intersection of Highway 135 and Highway 271. Officials said a 31-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition.