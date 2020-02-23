UPDATE: A 34-year-old Gilmer man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death early Sunday morning at the Jaguars gentleman's club.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan identified the suspect as Dustin Page and said he arraigned him about 9 a.m. Sunday on a second-degree felony murder charge. He set Page's bond at $100,000.
Original story: Gregg County sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning homicide outside a Lakeport nightclub.
A male victim who had been stabbed at Jaguars gentleman's club was pronounced dead by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., Bryan said.
Investigators were at the scene interviewing witnesses.
Bryan ordered that the body be sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
The stabbing death is the second violent crime that has been reported as originating at Jaguars over the past 14 months.
Justin Glenn Littrell, 30, of Longview was arrested Nov. 30, 2018, and charged with shooting at other men outside the club. Sheriff's deputies arrested him at 6:24 a.m. that day after he turned himself in at Longview police headquarters.
Littrell was released Dec. 4, 2018, on $150,000 in bonds on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
The stabbing death at Jaguars is the first reported homicide this year in unincorporated Gregg County. Three reported cases of homicide, including one accidental shooting, have been reported so far this year in Longview.
This is a breaking news story. Check back throughout the day for updates.