Arts!Longview on Monday celebrated the installation of a new sculpture in the Cultural District with a ceremony at LeTourneau University.
The nonprofit organization recently installed a sculpture, called “Life is a Balancing Act,” in front of the Belcher Center at the university. The sculpture, which was created by artist Cindy Debold, was one of three installed in the city’s Cultural District thanks to a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and matching funding from the Rosa May Griffin Foundation.
“We’re proud to continue adding to the artistic fabric of our community through the installation of these sculptures,” Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said.
Another ceremony is planned at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Longview City Hall to celebrate the installation of the sculpture “Pegasus IV: Liftoff,” which was created by artist Tom Gingras.
A third sculpture, which was installed in July at the Longview Public Library, is called “Books Make Dreams.” It was created by J.P. “Pat” Childress.