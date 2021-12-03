Plays and concerts, parties and meetings. For decades, the Longview Community Center played host to a variety of events as a downtown cornerpiece.
On Wednesday, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt celebrated what he expects is a coming revival of the center under Arts!Longview. The county-owned facility at 500 E. Whaley has been closed since the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020.
In November, county commissioners approved an agreement that turns over operation of the facility to Arts!Longview. The nonprofit organization guides the 320-acre state-designated Arts!Longview Cultural District, which stretches from downtown Longview south down Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University and includes the area where the Longview Community Center is located.
Stoudt spoke Wednesday to Arts!Longview board members gathered in the community center's auditorium and said county officials would be "standing next to you" as the organization moves assumes management of the facility. The building includes a 265-seat auditorium, stage with an orchestra pit, kitchen, dining room and meeting spaces.
Longview Community Center has been a recorded Texas Historical Landmark since 1994. What was the Longview Federation of Women's Clubs started raising money in 1934 to match county funds for the facility's construction between 1939 and 1940.
"With you all operating this and bringing some professionalism and an image that is rightfully deserved and earned by this building — I think that's what you all bring to this facility so easily," Stoudt said. "It will be such an asset. I think it's a small diamond in the rough when it's managed properly and you make changes and people start seeing all the benefits and opportunities for different functions that can come here."
LeTourneau University's 12,000 seat Belcher Center is the "best" performance venue in the city, but it's so large, Stoudt said. The community center and its facilities are a nice fit for "quaint, smaller groups."
He recalled attending attending various performances there when he was younger, evenings that were "very enjoyable," he said.
"It was a very different way for entertainment on a Friday or Saturday night," he said, adding that that "closeness" is something younger generations could experience again at the building in the future.
"She's got a whole lot more life in her," Stoudt said the building.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen said her organization will soon begin moving its offices into the building. She has said facility rentals could begin again after the first of the year, and Board President Jon Cromer has said Arts!Longview would begin seeking grants next year to make improvements to the building, including updating sound and lighting equipment, new auditorium and paint.
Cromer also thanked Stoudt and county commissioners for supporting Arts!Longview.