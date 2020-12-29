Citing “an abundance of caution,” ArtsView Children’s Theatre on Monday canceled its planned New Year’s Eve gala.
ArstView planned to hold its second annual First Night Gala on Thursday at The Summit Club. Organizers said recently that safety protocols, including distanced tables and required face masks when not at tables, would be in place.
In a Facebook post Monday, the nonprofit children’s theater thanked those who had purchased tickets and said staff would be reaching out to everyone Monday and Tuesday regarding refunds or other options.
Tickets to the First Night Gala cost $75 each prior to Nov. 22 and $100 after Nov. 22. The theater also offered sponsorship opportunities.
Proceeds from gala were to support ArtsView’s annual operating costs.
“In addition, we will be offering a very special New Year’s Eve Party Pack for sale for $50 to include a bottle of bubbly, four specialty cupcakes from Smallcakes, sparkling cider, toasting glasses and NYE noisemakers,” the organization wrote in the Facebook post.
To reserve a party pack, those interested should email artsview@artsviewact.com . Today is the deadline to reserve a party pack.