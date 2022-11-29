DALLAS — As heat waves kept temperatures in the triple digits for weeks and a rain-free streak spanned more than two months in some places, more than 70% of Texas was experiencing severe drought conditions this summer — fueling wildfires, reducing crop yields and even revealing never-before-seen dinosaur tracks.
As of last week, bouts of recent rainfall have drastically improved conditions, with only 38% of the state now experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The change has been conspicuous in East Texas: Gregg and Smith counties were suffering under moderate to severe drought three months ago. Today, both counties are classified only as "Abnormally Dry."
The drought monitor’s latest data says only about 15% of Texas — mostly in the central portion of the state — is in extreme or exceptional drought. In neighboring Oklahoma, that number is 64%.
It’s highly anticipated progress, but experts say Texas’ luck will soon run dry.
The drought monitor’s report said Texas’ progress may soon be lost, with the upcoming winter strongly favoring below-normal precipitation for the state, adding that “the seasonal drought outlook shows continued or returning drought for the region.”
One of the primary drivers of that returning drought is the third consecutive year of a La Niña pattern, the report said.
La Niña, the cold phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, is when the Pacific Ocean’s surface temperatures near the equator cool and influence weather patterns around the world.
In North and East Texas, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association anticipates that means 40% to 50% probability of above-normal temperatures from December to February.
In much of West Texas and parts of East Texas, the Climate Prediction Center said, this La Niña may create worsening drought conditions as precipitation is pushed north.
While a historic winter storm mirroring that of 2021 is “very unlikely,” experts say Texans can still expect ice, snow and freezing temperatures in the months ahead.
“You’re going to have periods of cool weather, you’re going to have winter, you’re going to have the typical ice storms that you have sometimes, even in Texas,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch of the Climate Prediction Center.