Blake Aldridge grew up in the hot air ballooning scene, so in a way, he believes there's no other direction his life could've taken.
"You can say I was conditioned my whole life," he said with a laugh.
The 22-year-old pilot is competing in the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship this week, an event he is glad to see back in Longview.
Aldridge's parents, Kathy and Larry Aldridge, previously served as part of the crew for Dr. Bill Bussey who established the Great Texas Balloon Race. His father also served on the GTBR board for over 30 years and and was the head of operations for the event.
Aldridge grew up surrounded by hot air balloons and as he got older, Bussey began to mentor him and teach him the ropes, he said. He recalls traveling across the country to attend races with Bussey and his parents and how he started to gain more knowledge about the sport.
"I vividly remember being in hotel rooms in other places and (Bussey) would quiz me on flying," he said.
At 14 years old, Aldridge received his student license and started to "really hit it hard" for three years before getting his private license at 17 and commercial license at 18, he said. Since then, it's been nonstop action and competition and he wouldn't have it any other way.
According to Aldridge, there are hundreds of different types of balloonists — some that fly for fun, others that take riders up, special shape pilots and competition pilots, just to name a few. By his own admission, he's a very competitive person and his favorite type of flying is competition, he said.
He couldn't name just one thing he enjoyed about it however, since the sport, the people and the memories all mean something different to him.
"What's there not to love about it?" he asked. "I just love that it's basically a family...I've known these people my whole life so it's a sense of camaraderie."
Experiencing the world on an early morning, high up in the sky, in complete silence and calm is completely unique feeling he wishes everyone could experience.
The ballooning community values helping each other out, which is something Aldridge has now taken on himself. On Wednesday, he taught a lesson for Young Guns competitors to teach them how to use new technology being implemented by balloonists across the country. The new system offers a different way for competitors to track their balloons and score themselves, he said.
He was asked by Bussey to teach the lesson and was immediately on board since he tries to do whatever Bussey asks of him, he said.
"One of my dreams and goals in life is to help as many pilots and get ballooning exposed to the general public," he said. "This was something fun to do — it's not a chore, I'm looking forward to it."
Things haven't been all clear skies for Aldridge, however, who said leading up to the competition he wasn't sure if he would be flying. He explained his father had been sick for some time and as the competition date grew closer, his health deteriorated. He and his family knew he would pass soon and prepared themselves, he said.
Larry Aldridge passed away earlier this month and since then, he's stayed on his son's mind. In true family fashion, fellow balloonists have come forward to show support and love during the difficult time, he said.
"Just now the visitors have started slowing down. There were tons of people at the funeral and tons of people and hugs from the ballooning community so it’s been really nice," he said.
Aldridge knows that if his father were still here, he'd be out on the field watching him compete. He figures it'll be inevitable to think about his father while he's flying but said he won't let it bring him down.
"I probably will be thinking of him, he’ll be looking down on me, or beside me...when I throw my baggies out maybe he’ll nudge it a little closer if I need him to," he said with a laugh.