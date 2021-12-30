Across 365 days in 2021, these are the 10 stories that news-journal.com readers clicked on the most.

1. Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo

2. New Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from development

3. Police: Five people in custody, one shot after events involving three crime scenes

4. Longview among top destinations for people leaving Dallas for good

5. Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers

6. Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location

7. Family awarded $730 million in wrongful death of East Texas woman

8. Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot

9. Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death

10. Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed

