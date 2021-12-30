Across 365 days in 2021, these are the 10 stories that news-journal.com readers clicked on the most.
1. Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
A Longview man used this week’s snowfall to check an item off his personal bucket list: to b…
2. New Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from development
The 1930s-era hand-carved staircase and a solarium. A koi pond, arches and French doors thro…
3. Police: Five people in custody, one shot after events involving three crime scenes
Police are investigating three crime scenes after incidents in Kilgore today that involved a…
4. Longview among top destinations for people leaving Dallas for good
5. Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
Two East Texas men placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 riot by one …
6. Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location
Growth is taking The Cace Kitchen right back where the legendary Longview culinary family st…
7. Family awarded $730 million in wrongful death of East Texas woman
The surviving children of a 73-year-old East Texas woman killed in a 2016 crash were awarded…
8. Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot
Longview police investigated an “apparent suicide” around lunchtime Tuesday in the parking l…
9. Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
Ladadrian Deontae King cried at times and talked about being a member of Longview gang TYB b…
10. Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed
A lottery ticket worth about $5 million was recently sold in Longview, and the prize on Mond…