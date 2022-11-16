The Upshur County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the discovery of the body of William Chad Martin, who had gone missing in the early hours of November 5.
Martin's remains were discovered in the Latch Community in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Road, roughly one-half mile from where he was last reported being seen.
Officials said the body was discovered by the land-owners of the property who were aware of the missing person and had worked with both family members and law enforcement over the last week in the attempts to locate Mr. Martin.
Upshur County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton pronounced death on-scene and ordered that the body be transferred to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler, Texas for autopsy.
This investigation is still open.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all of those persons who took part in the effort to locate Mr. Martin.