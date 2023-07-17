Diners have until July 22 to get their fill at Four Free Eatery and The Piping Bag, before the restaurant and bakery temporarily close with plans to move to new locations.
Audra Carroll opened her business earlier this year in the Center at Judson North, across from Judson Middle School, at 174 Beechwood Dr., Suite 101.
"There are no dedicated gluten-free places to eat in our area," Carroll said. "That is the bottom line. Four Free stands for no gluten, no dairy, no pork and I offer nut free options for people with nut allergies. That is the heart of what we do, is to cook for people with dietary restrictions along those categories."
"Everything is from scratch," she continued. "All of our seasoning blends — those are made in-house. We blend them ourselves so they're not contaminated."
Her business grew out of her own food issues. She started cooking at home more, experimenting.
"Honestly, I got frustrated. I didn't feel like there were any options where I could pick up something safely (from a restaurant)," that met her family's dietary restrictions, she said.
She said the restaurant is located "really far north of town" and it's been open with limited hours. Business has been slow there, although Carroll said she's had great customers and support from other businesses in the center. She's renovating a space at her home in Hallsville for the bakery and was working this past week on securing a location for the restaurant.
The last day of service at the restaurant will be July 22. Until then, hours at the restaurant and bakery are 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for brunch.
The Eatery's regular menu includes such fare as: the "Butch Pelaia" — named for a longtime local hairstylist, which is a baked potato loaded with any of the restaurant's entrees or soups; sloppy joes; crack chicken; Asian meatloaf; seafood gumbo and Indian tomato soup. Carroll said she goes "all out" for Saturday brunch, with chicken and waffles and pancakes, among other items. Some of her restaurant fare also is packaged and ready for pick up to take home.
The Piping Bag's offerings include cupcake, cookies, no bake cookies, custom birthday cakes, Texas sheet cake and banana pudding — all within the "four free" category.
Carroll doesn't have an opening date yet, but The Piping Bag will be located at 285 Harrison Avenue in Hallsville. She said to watch social media for updates on when the bakery will reopen and when and where Four Free Eatery will be re-opening.
Hallmark store opens
Trudy's Hallmark opened Saturday with giveaways to the first 75 people Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.
Hallmark was one one of the original stores in the mall when it opened in 1978. The store is located at the entrance between JCPenney and the mall’s main entrance.
Coming soon
Don't give up hope, Longview. The local operators of KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot say it is "coming soon."
They can't say exactly when, yet, but be watching for updates, said General Manager Steven Loftin.
Hours will be 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the last seating at 10 p.m.; and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.
"We're an all-you-can-eat, but not a buffet," Loftin said.
Diners order through their servers, and customers cook their food at the tables, which are equipped with grill and hot pot systems.
The restaurant also will offer mixed beverages, beer, hot sake and soju a Korean-style wine.