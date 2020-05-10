Kranz Psychological Services is planning to expand into a new building on H.G. Mosley Parkway.
The office has outgrown rental space it’s occupied at 1125 Judson Road, Suite 150, and is building a 9,963-square-foot office at 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway.
Licensed psychologist Sarah Kranz opened the practice in 2017, said office manager Whitney Schubarth, and has seen it grow with two psychological associates (the equivalent of nurse practitioners), 17 counselors and a family doctor who visits one day a week.
It had a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday morning, in which organizers maintained social distancing, Schubarth said.
Kranz hired McGaughey Enterprises LLC of Longview to build the 61-room, two-story building. It has a construction value of $950,000, according to information filed with the city of Longview.
The new office is expected to be ready by February, Schubarth said. It will house 20 providers who offer services including psychological evaluations and counseling, along with treating children who are autistic or have behavioral problems.
Visit kranzpsychservices.com for more information.
Saxony buys apartments
Saxony Capital Management of Dallas has expanded into the Longview apartment rental market by purchasing the 252-unit Summer Lake complex at 3100 McCann Road.
Saxony bought Summer Lake from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The property has an assessed value of $10.8 million, according to data from the Gregg County Appraisal District.
“We are excited about the Longview market,” said Eric Horan, managing director of Saxony. “We see it as a good mid- to long-term investment opportunity.”
The company previously bought the 310-unit Pine Knoll Apartments at 2019 Toler Road and 200 Village Drive this past July and renamed it City Pines Apartments.
Saxony plans to invest in improvements at Summer Lake, Horan said.
“Renovations will include the leasing office and clubhouse area, additional enhancements to the pool area and upgrades to the unit interiors,” he said.
Saxony bought Summer Lake from the real estate investment trust that last month sold Summer Brook Apartments at 2300 Bill Owens Parkway and Summer Green I and Summer Green II at 110 E. Hawkins Parkway. They totaled 632 units.
BSR said it sold the apartment complexes for $52.5 million. The News-Journal confirmed Monarch Investment & Management Group of Franklin, Colorado, is the new owner.
Longview rents rise
Rents in Longview increased 0.3% in April from a month earlier, but were flat from a year ago, Apartment List reported.
The median rent for a two-bedroom unit was $941 a month in Longview, $255 below the national average, the San Francisco-based rent tracker reported.
While rents have stayed steady in Longview, they have increased in nine of the major cities in Texas.
Apartment List said the national rent index was essentially unchanged from March to April, after two months of gradual increases.
“This flattening is occurring at a time when rent growth is normally picking up steam due to seasonality in the market,” Apartment List said. It said that from 2016 to 2019, month-over-month rent growth from March to April ranged from 0.2% to 0.7%.
“The fact that we’re seeing rents level off at a time when growth normally speeds up is likely reflective of the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Apartment List stated.
Lawn-care app
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, pre-screened lawn-care professionals, has expanded to Longview, co-founder Gene Caballero said.
Caballero, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said homeowners may use the app to list their lawns with their service date and lawn-care needs. Lawn-care professionals then may bid on the properties based on the Google street and aerial images and other lawn details a homeowner provides.
Caballero said he has launched the app in 200 other markets, including San Antonio, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Denver and Los Angeles.
Visit yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-longview-tx for more information.