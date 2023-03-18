Owners of Solo Sandwich Co. hope to open in April in downtown Longview.
Named for South Longview, Solo will be a grab-and-go restaurant. Zahck Israel and Chad Nevils also own Ollie's Skate Shop at 105 W. Tyler St. Nevils and his wife, Laura, own Books & Barrels, a bookstore and wine store at 206 N. Center St. in downtown Longview. Israel relocated his Longview Cabinet Shop from Eastman Road to 319 E. Cotton St. several years ago, opening there the same weekend that he and Nevils opened Ollie's Skate Shop.
Solo Sandwich Co. will be at the southeast corner of Tyler and Green streets. The sandwich shop is right around the corner from Cace's Kitchen and Greenside Beverage Co.,s to the outdoor patio area of Greenside Beverage Co. to eat or order their sandwiches while they're at Greenside. The restaurant will have a couple of tables inside, but he said Solo diners also will be able to take their sandwiches to the outdoor patio at Greenside and be able to order sandwiches there as well.
KPOT update
KPOT, an Asian Hot Pot and Korean barbecue, is planning to open in late April, according to Andy Lu, who is bringing the restaurant to Longview.
The restaurant will be located at 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, where Luby's previously was located.
The restaurant will be open noon-10 p.m. Sunday, 11:30 a..m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors — but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere,” the restaurant’s website says.
New resale shop
Twice Loved Marketplace, a new resale shop on McCann Road, supports the nonprofit organization One Love Longview.
"The purpose of this store is to fund One Love," said Amanda Veasy, One Love Longview's volunteer executive director.
The thrift store is located at 1017 McCann Road, in what was Sharman's Sewing Center in previous years. It's next door to One Love Longview. The organization provides a variety of services to assist with mental health and recovery from addiction, including counseling and medical services.
The 5,400-square-foot store accepts donations of new and gently used items and is stocked with everything from clothing for men, women and children, to shoes, toys, home decor and household items. Furniture donations must be pre-approved.
The sign on the building still says Sharman's, but Veasy said new signage is on its way thanks to a donor.
The organization needs volunteers in general and specifically to help run the store. Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. To volunteer, email volunteer@onelovelongview.com or call (903) 932-3451.
New ownership
Randall and Amy Gardner are the new owners of Mister Sparky of Tyler, which provides electrical services to residents of Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
Mister Sparky is a franchise that serves more than 100 cities in the Unites States. The Tyler franchise has been in business for 20 years, with the Gardners taking over from previous owner Russell Zumwalt.
For more information about Mister Sparky of Tyler, call (903) 201-0228 or visit https://www.mistersparky.com/tyler/. Mister Sparky of Tyler is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.