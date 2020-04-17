The LongView
By most economic measures, the new year got off to a great start in Longview.
Sales tax revenue, which offers a good indication of the area’s economic health by measuring retail and other key sales, was trending up in Longview and Gregg County.
Sales of single-family homes in the Longview area — which hit record levels in 2019 for a second straight year — came out of the holidays at a new record pace that continued through March.
The unemployment rate, which is the percentage of unemployed workers in the three-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area, was trending up but not greatly. The size of the workforce continued growing.
As was the case three months ago, only one of the four primary indicators tracked by The LongView was raising concerns: energy. Still facing oversupply, then concerns about war with Iraq and a trade war with China, oil prices were plummeting, taking energy industry jobs with it.
That had all been forgotten by early March, as the spread of coronavirus became the overriding economic issue. On March 10, the region’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, was announced in Gregg County.
That the rapidly spreading virus would have an impact was little surprise, but no one then could have gauged how far-reaching it would be.
A few days before the first case was announced, economist Ray Perryman put it this way in his TBT Insight Series lecture in Longview: “We don’t know where this is going, and that in itself is the issue.”
Six weeks later, as the number of cases across Northeast Texas nears 550, uncertainty remains the issue. That includes not knowing how widespread the disease is because of a persistent shortage of testing, and not knowing how long the virus will continue to spread.
As a result, no one can say how long it will be before businesses can safely reopen and the economy can begin to recover, allowing demand for oil to increase and getting the oil and gas industry back to work.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt this week has expressed optimism the day when businesses can reopen is not far off, but has tempered that with the understanding care must be taken and science followed.
“Somehow, we’ve got to get regenerated. But at the same time we’ve got to flatten that curve” of new infection, he said Monday, adding that he was relying on counsel from public health experts to know when it would be time to push for easing the restrictions hampering business.
“The flattening of the curve will dictate when that starts,” he said. “There’s no question in my mind if you go back and look at where the statistics are right now that we’re going to get additional cases, but I think there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”