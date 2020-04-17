Sales tax collections in Longview remained strong through the latest reporting period, but local officials say it’s only a matter of time until that changes.
“I think we’re all confident that we’re going to see reductions because it’s happening for all businesses, and it’s going to happen for cities as well,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said earlier this month. “We just don’t know what those reductions will be.”
Because they reflect sales at retail stores, restaurants, hotels and certain other types of transactions, sales tax revenues are a good indicator of the strength or weakness of the local economy. Beyond providing a strong reflection of the underlying consumption of goods and services in the city, they also help fund local government.
That’s why they’re closely watched by municipal and county leaders, who use projections of expected revenues in building their budgets. That’s a process starting now for the fiscal year that begins this fall.
Shelter-at-home orders have led to shutdowns of nonessential businesses such as retail shopping centers, and those closures mean lost sales — and for local governments, lost sales tax revenue. The state comptroller’s latest report released last week was for sales made in February — the month before shelter-at-home orders were issued. It showed Longview’s revenues down 11.1% for the month.
Statewide, net payments were down 1.3%.
Longview business may have slowed sooner than in some other places because a downturn in the oil and gas industry pre-dated the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global glut in oil, which impacts petrochemical industries that also fuel a large portion of the city’s economy, means that revenue is down. So is parks usage, as the city has closed most of its facilities.
Sales taxes make up 20% of the city’s revenues — enough to cover general government, public welfare, development services and cultural and recreation costs combined.
The slowdown will mark a major turnaround in Longview. The city has seen three consecutive years of positive year-over-year revenues in sales taxes. In fact, last year’s revenues were $4.5 million, up 23% from the total in 2017.
This fiscal year, even with the decline from February, Longview sales tax revenues are positive. According to the state comptroller’s office, sales tax revenue over the past two quarters is still up 1.1%.
The city has made mid-year budget adjustments in past years, such as in 2009 and 2014, Hara said. Administrators might make adjustments again, though they will “make sure we are providing all of the essential services.”
Recently, credit ratings and research firm Fitch Ratings issued a financial outlook for the city. The outlook came ahead of the city’s likely bid to refinance $16.5 million of debt under a plan that a financial consultant said could save the city more than $1 million.
Fitch did take into account the global plunge in oil prices and the uncertainties stemming from the pandemic, stating that changes are occurring across the country and likely to worsen in the coming weeks and months as economic activity suffers and public health spending increases.
Still, the agency upheld the city’s AA credit rating.
The downturn comes on the heels of earlier positive news about Longview’s economy. According to the state’s February sales tax report, Christmas shoppers spent more money in Longview than they had a year ago. City receipts were up nearly 6% from Christmas 2018. Other area cities also saw gains.