While Texas homebuyers worry that out-of-state buyers are driving home prices through the roof, economists say that’s not quite the case.
Researchers at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University say they found essentially no correlation between Texas’ statewide appreciation in home prices and the migration patterns over the 14 years leading up to 2019.
“Migration doesn’t seem to be a primary factor,” said Wes Miller, the center’s senior research associate, in a statement. “It’s things like the overall health of the economy, supply constraints and shortage, as well as access to credit and affordability.”
After the recession, the median home price rose every year over the course of the 2010s, with peak growth of 9% in 2013. At the same time, Texas’ number of net new residents each year hovered around 100,000 from 2010 to 2019, according to the center’s analysis of U.S. Census and housing market data. The U.S. Census has not yet released migration numbers for the years since 2019.
In 2019, 582,000 new residents moved to Texas while 471,000 people moved out of state, according to the Census.
Miller said that while preliminary numbers indicate migration has increased statewide since then, the researchers don’t expect out-of-state buyers have played as large of a role in the recent surge of home prices as the general perception may suggest.
The most recent median sales price for local single-family homes sold by real estate agents across North Texas reached a record of $365,000 in February, up 21% from a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
Miller said that through the decade up to 2020, buyers coming from outside Texas would typically pay about $60,000 more than those already in the state — but, he said, that’s because the out-of-state buyers are buying larger homes, not because they’re paying more per square foot than in-state buyers.
The center also looked into the notion that in-state buyers have trouble competing with out-of-state buyers. In Travis County, the researchers looked at the number of people who bought homes from $50,000 to $200,000 more than asking price, and found that out-of-state buyers are no more likely than Texans to do so.
“In fact, there’s many more Texans that exhibit that behavior,” Miller said.
People moving to Texas are typically younger than people already in the state, and most actually choose to rent, U.S. Census numbers show. As of 2019, the median age of new Texans was 29 with 43% of them being homeowners, while existing residents were a median age of 41 with 73% being homeowners.
Miller said that younger people who want to buy may be preparing for a family and thus going for larger home sizes.
The center said that while out-of-state movers aren’t driving prices on a statewide scale, they are more likely to make an impact at the local level. But even in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many factors affect prices, such as building constraints and job growth.
Many out-of-state buyers may have more money to pay higher prices in North Texas. The greatest home sales profits in the U.S. last year were in California markets, according to Attom Data Solutions. In San Jose, the average home seller cleared $575,000, and in San Francisco the average profit last year was $462,000.
Local real estate leaders say they see the impact of buyers from out of state on the housing market.
Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, said he sees migration from out of state as the biggest reason behind rising housing prices and shrinking inventory in Dallas.
Healy said many buyers see Dallas prices as a deal compared with places such as New York, Los Angeles or Austin, so they may be comfortable paying more than people from Dallas — especially when they don’t want to lose a deal.
“Once enough people overpay, that changes the market for the whole neighborhood,” Healy said. “The people that are driving the absurd prices are the ones who aren’t from here, and they aren’t familiar with the market.”
Chris Kelly, president and CEO of North Texas real estate firm Ebby Halliday, said in an email that underbuilt new construction as a result of the recession, baby boomers staying in their homes longer than in the past and the high number of millennial homebuyers also play a role.
“These factors, coupled with extremely low interest rates in 2020 and 2021, a renewed focus on housing throughout the pandemic and more people moving into Texas from higher-priced markets where Texas affordability still looks very attractive, are all contributing to our current market conditions and double-digit price appreciation [over] the past two years,” Kelly said.