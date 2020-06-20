The unemployment rate in the tri-county Longview metropolitan statistical area remained stable at 12.2% in May as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The commission reported 11,200 workers in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties were between jobs in May, but the rate was the same as April because the civilian labor force was bigger than when 10,900 people were between jobs in April. The unemployment rate for the Longview MSA was 3.2% in May 2019.
The commission also revised the rate for April from 12.3% to 12.2%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13% in May as the economy gained 291,000 jobs in the private sector.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he does not expect much change in the rate amid the pandemic.
“As soon as the virus leaves us and people get back to work, unemployment will come back down,” Mack said. “It is going to take more than a few months. We are resilient. We will bounce back from this.”
Robert Johnson, executive director of the Gladewater Economic Development Corp. and a board member of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, said it is good that the numbers “are not going up, that they remain steady.”
Johnson and Mack spoke about unemployment for a month that included a major layoff. Saulsbury Industries notified the commission it was laying off or furloughing 58 employees at its fabrication facility in Henderson, citing the downtown in the oil and gas industry.
During May, 53,000 jobs in government were lost statewide while 14,600 jobs disappeared in logging and mining, which includes the oil and gas industry. Leisure and hospitality grew by 176,400 jobs.
The Amarillo MSA recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a nonseasonally adjusted rate at 8.5%. Beaumont-Port Arthur reported the highest nonseasonally adjusted rate at 17.8%.
Meanwhile, Workforce Solutions East Texas is continuing to provide services to people who have lost jobs in this region. For assistance, call (844) 389-6757.