From Staff and Wire Reports
Cattle ranchers in the Texas Hill Country are facing a tough decision after months of drought.
“You have to decide where’s your quitting point in terms of buying feed, buying hay and feeding your animals,” says Jamie Osbourn, an agent with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Llano County.
Llano is one of a handful of counties in the state experiencing severe drought. Gregg County is another, and other East Texas counties also are suffering. Federal data showed most of Upshur County was under severe drought last week, as was northern Rusk County and most of Smith County.
It’s not as bad yet in East Texas, but in Llano, Osbourn said, there is practically no grass left for cattle to graze on.
“Even the guys that have been very conservative with their [land], those guys are even getting short on grass,” he says.
According to figures released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday, nearly 37% of the state is in drought.
At least one-third of the state has been experiencing some level of drought since late August. That figure peaked at just more than 50% in September, the hottest September on record for cities throughout Texas, including Austin. On Jan. 3, Gov. Greg Abbott even issued a state of disaster declaration for 17 counties.
Even severe weather last weekend in the eastern half of Texas didn’t make a dent in long-term drought conditions.
The impact of rains Thursday and Friday, if any, will not be known until later this week.
John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist, said drought conditions normally lessen in the fall and winter because there is typically more rainfall.
“But that hasn’t really worked out that way,” he said of this year. “We’ve gotten some improvement in some parts of the state, but so far, for the most part, the fall and winter have been below normal so we’ve seen drought persisting in large areas.”
Nielson-Gammon says the ongoing drought and higher temperatures in the state reflect the “larger scale global warming trend that’s being driven by mainly greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”
In the past few months some parts of the state have seen improvement in drought conditions, he said, such as areas in far West Texas and the Panhandle.
But even in the Panhandle, he says, the rain was too little, too late.
“It was difficult to get the winter wheat crop planted and established,” he says, “so some places are going to be feeling the effects of drought for several months — even though rainfall has finally caught up.”
Jourdan Bell, an agronomist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension at Amarillo, says if the Panhandle has a dry spring, the effects of the drought will stretch out even longer.
“And so we will actually see the effects of a fall drought carry over into planting for our summer crop,” she says, “and so that may impact how farmers make cropping decisions.”
Over the past several years, Bell adds, the Panhandle has experienced more periods of extreme weather.
“We have very wet periods, followed by several months of very hot, dry conditions,” she says.
Bell says that puts stress on crops and decreases their productivity, negatively impacting the regional economy.
Osbourn says cattle ranchers might just need to make a fresh start: “Which is easy to say, but a lot harder to do.”