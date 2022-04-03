DALLAS — AT&T employees are returning to their offices in downtown Dallas this month, and a lot has changed since the pandemic hit.
The telecom giant has embraced a hybrid workplace, allowing many to work remotely for most of the time and asking others to come in a few times a week.
It’s trying to entice people to return and reconnect with a focus on enhancing the experience. It’s recruiting guest speakers to discuss the economy and the pandemic’s effect on mental health. It’s showing movies, stocking doughnuts and bagels, and kicking off projects with special events.
It recently hosted a party — an employee social — outside its headquarters in the new AT&T Discovery District, an entertainment and dining area that’s become a popular destination since opening last summer. About 1,600 employees showed up, including CEO John Stankey in a festive St. Patrick’s Day hat.
Stankey wants to remind people of the “benefits and privileges” of working at AT&T while also explaining the company’s new approach.
“We’re not all virtual, and we’re not all in-person, but we’ve got to pick the right mode for the right moment,” Stankey said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “Just like our markets are dynamic and the environment around us is dynamic, our workplace is going to be dynamic. It has to evolve and change.”
While that’s aimed at employees, AT&T also offers an example for others working to fashion their own version of the new normal.
“We’re seeing most companies take that approach,” said Thomas Vick, Dallas-Fort Worth regional director of Robert Half, a major staffing firm. “They’re not drawing a hard line in the sand and saying, ‘Everybody’s coming back in.’”
Last fall, Stankey said, AT&T leaders looked at every job in the company to determine which roles were more suited to virtual work, hybrid arrangements and being in the office full time.
AT&T is the largest private employer in Dallas, and it has 5,900 employees assigned to corporate offices downtown, a spokeswoman said. About 1,000 are considered office workers and are in the building three to five days a week. About 2,800 are considered flex employees, and they come in one to three days a week. The remaining 2,100 or so are designated as virtual employees, and they come to the office a few days a month.
That breakdown will change over time, Stankey said, depending on the particular work and stage of a project. He said this is a starting point with modifications expected.
His message to employees and department leaders: “We’d like you to take this framework and apply it to your job, your responsibility in the company, your organization’s role — and define it and what makes sense for you. This is where we’re going to start.”
It’s a good enough framework, he said, to get “over 50% of the people back in the building and working and learning from the process.”
‘Work has changed’
The pandemic forced millions to work remotely, and companies quickly adopted tools to help communicate and collaborate. The remote work experiment has generally been a success with many companies posting strong earnings and employees enjoying the flexibility of working from home.
“Work has changed forever,” Stankey said, citing the surge in videoconferencing, instant messaging, online forums and virtual gatherings.
Workers’ perspective has changed, too — how they think about their careers, jobs and families.
“I’ve seen many employees go through this cycle and say, ‘My life has got to be different,’” Stankey said.
Surveys show that about two-thirds of managers want workers in the office full time while most employees want to work from home at least a few days a week. To get on the same page, bosses will have to adjust their practices and approaches.
“They need to create work structures that are flexible and adaptable,” Stankey said. “They can’t be as rigid as they were pre-pandemic, and they have to have better leadership and better tools to make them productive.”
Managing a remote workforce raises various challenges. The top one, according to a survey of 303 executives commissioned by AT&T, was maintaining oversight of employees. The vast majority of companies didn’t have a detailed strategy for hybrid work or a set of key performance indicators.
Stankey said he generally scoffs at reading most management books, largely because he’s been a senior manager for decades. But he’s eager to see fresh thinking about the post-pandemic work world.
“We’re going to see new intellectual property being developed about how to lead and manage these new work models,” Stankey said.
The company is getting software updates from vendors about every six weeks, and those tools are adding valuable features. He can tell which departments are talking to each other, which management groups are most engaged, how often and where they collaborate, and whether they’re using more video or email.
“We’re now starting to see things that we never looked at before,” he said. “It helps inform us to say, ‘What’s working well and what isn’t?’ And that’s going to shape the strategies and changes as we go forward.”
He sees much value in workers gathering together but acknowledges it’s not essential for all. When workers are “in maintenance mode,” doing repetitive tasks with colleagues with whom they have established relationships, “You can be more virtual, and that’s perfectly OK,” he said.
But when forming a new team or taking on a new initiative, he said there’s much to be gained from face-to-face, more freewheeling, dynamic conversations.
Developing new relationships is also important to career development. Stankey led several acquisitions for AT&T and meeting new employees was often enlightening. He learned about their achievements, families and what was important to them, and it was natural to want to help boost their careers.
“But if you’ve never had that individual discussion, if all you had was an org chart with their name on it,” then something is missing, he said.
That could make a difference later, Stankey said: “When it comes time to make a decision like who gets the important job? Who am I going to take the risk with? Should it be this person who stays in a duplicate job or that person?”
If that’s not enough to bring more folks into the office, how about all the new activity around the headquarters?
‘Up our game’
The company announced plans to create the AT&T Discovery District in 2016, long before the pandemic arrived. It’s even more important than envisioned, both as a destination for residents and visitors — and an attraction for employees.
AT&T invested over $100 million to create the urban center on the southern edge of downtown. It’s anchored by a plaza with water fountains, lawn space and outdoor dining tables. There’s a giant video board, a 30-foot tall interactive art piece called the Globe, and many places to eat and drink. On one end of the plaza is a century-old gilded statue known as Golden Boy, holding electric bolts overhead.
The district officially opened to the public on June 25, 2021, and it’s been drawing 200,000 visitors a month.
“I was skeptical as to whether people were gonna say, ‘Hey, let’s go hang out between the AT&T buildings.’ They do,” said Stankey, who often watches the activity from his office.
They can get noodles, pizza, waffles, Mediterranean food and more. Many people snap selfies, and some take wedding photos there, he said.
“What makes it work isn’t the lunchtime crowd, although it helps. It’s Friday and Saturday nights, and Thursday nights” that really bring in the people, Stankey said.
In addition to boosting downtown Dallas, AT&T wanted to improve the work environment for its local employees. It has to compete for talent with tech campuses in suburban areas near Dallas and even Silicon Valley.
“We wanted to up our game,” he said, and the idea works today. “While we’re hybrid now, it’s still part of the reason why people might want to come into work.”
A large group of tech workers, including many hired during the pandemic, has been coming to the downtown offices regularly. They could all code at home, he said, but they like being around each other. They play table tennis during breaks, eat lunch outside and go to nearby bars in the evening.
“They want that social interaction,” Stankey said. “And we’ve created an environment that allows them to have that extended work life.”