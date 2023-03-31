Have a favorite restaurant, accountant, beauty salon or store? What about a favorite nurse, car salesperson or pastor? If so, now is your chance to recognize them by sending in nominations for the News-Journal’s 31st annual Best Of East Texas Readers Choice Awards.
The nomination phase begins Friday and will continue through April 21. Readers can nominate their favorite businesses and individuals at www.news-journal.com/best_of_east_texas. Top nominees will have the opportunity to earn the title of “Best Of” in their field.
Individuals and businesses can earn a spot on the ballot if they receive enough nominations during the three-week-long nomination period. Once all the nominations are in, entries will be narrowed down to the three with the most nominations.
Then, the voting phase will begin May 1 and last through May 19. During this time, the community will be invited to vote for their favorite in each of the 230 categories.
The business or individual with the most votes in each respective category will win an award designating it as the Best Of East Texas. It will also be recognized in the News-Journal’s Best Of East Texas magazine in July.
There are seven overall categories: Local Personalities; Local Places to Shop; Local Health and Beauty; Local Businesses and Services; Local Places to Dine and Play; Local Places for Kids; and Local Places to work.
Within those, there are dozens of subcategories. For example, in the Local Personalities category, you can vote for your favorite banker, nurse, DJ, attorney, bartender, real estate agent and more. In the Local Businesses and Services category, subcategories include everything from dry cleaners, college, pet grooming, auto service, wedding venue and everything in between.
Some subcategories are even as specific as the best chicken fried steak or best margarita in town. With 230 total categories, there is no shortage of small businesses or community members to nominate.
During the 2022 awards, over 135,000 nominations were received and 170,000 votes were cast.
So, if you want to show your favorites some love, be sure to support them and send in a nomination by April 21.
For more information on nominations or advertising opportunities, contact alyssa@mrobertsmedia.com or 903-596-6295.