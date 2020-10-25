A new antique store will focus on vintage and nostalgia items when it opens Friday at 1107 Evergreen St. in Longview, with expectations for the store to become a local attraction.
“We are just trying to do something fun,” said Jason Robbins of the store he and his wife, Mimi Page, are opening. The Dreaming Peddler: Antiques, Oddities and Ethereal Treasures will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The store is in a thriving strip center at Gilmer Road and Evergreen, where the new Evergreen Coffee and Dessert shop recently opened.
“The millennial definition of antiques has changed,” Robbins said. “We are going to focus on vintage, nostalgia. We’ll have some antiques, of course, but our brand and what we’re gong to be bringing is a unique twist. We’re going to focus on oddities...”
Think gaff taxidermy and doctor/quack items showcasing “the great Victorian era of confusion.”
The store will have a section for home and garden, an area dedicated to the 1940s and 50s, collectible toys and video games, comic book items, “Star Trek” items and more.
“We’ll be one of the only providers of gems and crystals. That’s my wife’s section .... She’s the main crystal person, and I’m going to learn as we go,” Robbins said.
Patterson and Page moved to Longview about year ago from California and have fallen in love with the city and its people. They had been living in Los Angeles, which he described as a “sinking ship” and “terrible town.”
“I was just ready to go somewhere that was safe, that was kind. We made the leap,” Robbins said.
“I think everybody lost their mind at some point a little bit” during the COVID shutdown, he said. “When I lost my mind, this is what happened. I had this vision of this store next to the coffee shop. I’d rather make it work. We can control our odds a little better.”
He hopes to expand the store into an attached walk-through attraction museum in a few years if all goes well.
For information, call (903) 331-8978, email info@dreamingpeddler.com, find The Dreaming Peddler on Facebook or go to www.dreamingpeddler.com .
New Family Dollar
Family Dollar will celebrate the grand opening on Halloween of a new store at 15150 FM 968 W. in Longview.
In addition to its traditional merchandise, the new store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Longview community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman, said in a statement. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Wine courses in Jefferson
Texas Tech University’s Office of Continuing & Professional Education is bringing its Wine & Spirit Education Trust wine certificate courses to East Texas.
The courses will be held at the Jeffersonian Institute, where the Texas Tech Office of Professional Education & Academic Advising is located. Two courses are available over the weekend of Nov. 13-15 using the curriculum from the London-based Wine & Spirit Education Trust. These certificate courses are part of Texas Tech’s viticulture program.
“Jefferson is a natural location to host this educational opportunity debut in East Texas, with several wineries and more than 20 bed-and-breakfast establishments located here,” said program coordinator Brian Brooks. “This course is very popular with wine enthusiasts and is a well-known milestone for those who participate in wine tourism.’’
To learn more, call (806) 834-1909.