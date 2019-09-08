From Staff Reports
GymBox co-owners Cameron Williams and Brian Parker have sold the gym at 110 Triple Creek Drive to Planet Fitness, which operates 1,859 stores in 50 states.
Williams and Parker said they sold the gym because they wanted to leave the increasingly saturated fitness business in Longview. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We are not going out of business,” Parker said, adding the pair are maintaining GymBox locations in Texarkana and plan to use the proceeds from the sale to build in other markets.
They opened GymBox in January 2013 in Longview.
They sold to Planet Fitness, which was founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire. Planet Fitness says it is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisers and operators of fitness centers in the United States.
HOPE Cancer Center
UT Health East Texas has acquired HOPE Cancer Center of East Texas, and changed the name to UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The practice will continue to operate with the same physicians, in the same locations with the same telephone numbers,” said Cody Boyd, division administrator of cancer services for UT Health.
With clinic locations in Athens, Cedar Creek Lake, Henderson, Jacksonville and Tyler, UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center is home to eight physicians specializing in hematology and oncology.
“HOPE has been helping East Texans fight cancer with cutting-edge treatments and compassionate, quality care for 30 years. We are delighted to join forces in what promises to be a broad-based collaboration that will expand care for those facing a cancer diagnosis,” said UT Health East Texas CEO Moody Chisholm. “East Texans are sure to benefit from the extraordinary expertise and loving care offered by UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.”
Kilgore string shop
Mitch Moehring Strings, a musical instrument store and repair shop with space for music lessons, has opened at 116 S Kilgore St. next to the Crim Theater.
Mitch and Casey Moehring are sharing the space with Kilgore Middle School orchestra teacher and East Texas Children’s Orchestra director Shannon Roberts to create a one-stop destination for music students and performers in East Texas.
A Former Kilgore ISD music instructor, Mitch Moehring has been working on instruments for about a decade and took the practice full-time about three years ago. Recently, he found Roberts had a similar vision for moving into a new space with her work as director and owner of ETCO and Roberts Violin Studio.
“I needed a place to do my private lessons and my group lessons and I also have the East Texas Children’s Orchestra,” Roberts said. “Mainly, I started (the orchestra) because there was nothing for home-schooled students out there. There are a lot of other schools in the area that don’t have orchestras, it’s grown out of that.”
Visit MitchMoehring.com to learn more about the store. And to learn more about East Texas Children’s Orchestra and Roberts Violin Studio, visit ChildrensOrchestraET.com
Nucor leadership change
Nucor Corp. Chairman and CEO John Ferriola, will retire Dec. 31. The company says Leon Topalian, currently the youngest member of Nucor’s executive team, will take the chief executive position effective Jan. 1.
The steelmaker, which is in the process of expanding its operations in Longview, says the moves are part of Nucor’s planned succession process. As a step in the plan, the board of directors appointed Topalian president and chief operating officer Thursday. Ferriola had been president as well as CEO until Thursday’s move.
“It has been a great privilege and honor to be a Nucor teammate for over 28 years and to serve as Nucor’s CEO for the past seven years,” Ferriola said in a prepared statement.
Ferriola, 67, became CEO in 2013, replacing Dan DiMicco, who retired after 12 years as the head of the company at the end of 2012. Ferriola began serving as chairman in 2014.