Heartisans Marketplace will open at its new location at 3501 Gilmer Road at 10 a.m. Monday, after six years in downtown Longview.
Heartisans is a nonprofit organization that helps unemployed women learn new skills through a job readiness program tailored to each participant. The program also helps women address other barriers to their success — fines, for instance, or legal issues that prevent them from obtaining driver’s licenses.
The organization’s work is supported in part by its retail store, which was on Methvin Street in downtown Longview until it closed Thursday before the move. Many of the products are handmade in the store’s manufacturing studios, which will be expanded through the move and include sewing, quilting, embroidery/vinyl personalization, artisan craft, letterpress printing, handwork and basketmaking. Some specialty products are stocked from a variety of other sources.
Heartisans owns the new location, which is a total 18,000 square feet with 2 acres of property, providing plenty of room for expansion, compared with 4,100 square feet of rented space downtown. It also provides a possible means for Heartisans to began offering a housing program for the women in the future.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the new location at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Regular store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Uncle Joe’s reopens under new name
A popular Longview restaurant that was destroyed in a fire Dec. 22 will re-open under a new name and new location, probably in early December.
Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta had been located for years on Spur 63 in Longview, with Gino and Sabrina Salihu and their three children operating the restaurant under a family name that started with a restaurant in New Jersey 29 years ago. They did not own the building that burned.
Gino Salihu said their new restaurant, Gino’s Italian Kitchen, will be at 704 W. Main St. in Hallsville, where El Sombrero previously was located, next door to the Main Street Coffee Shop.
“I’m so happy,” he said this past week. “It took me so long. I could not find a good spot and location in Longview. I’ll be back in Longview for the second one.”
Hallsville isn’t far from Longview, though, he said, and he believes his customers will support him there.
The exact opening date depends on how renovations and other work to prepare for opening go, he said.
The menu will be the same, except that pizza will not be sold by the slice, he said.
Gino’s Italian Kitchen will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
New fitness club opens
CLUB4 Fitness opened this past week at 1408 McCann Road, in the Brookwood Village shopping center in Longview.
The 28,000-square-foot facility had planned an opening earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Staffed hours are 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Lex Gascon, vice president of marketing, said the club will expand to 24-hour operation in the future.
CLUB4 Fitness is family owned and operated by the Elinski familly, who has 39 years of experience in the health and fitness industry. A statement from Gascon said managing partner Mike Elinski “is dedicated to bringing fitness to everybody, to improve not only their physical shape but their overall health. We are the CLUB4 everybody and every body.”
”CLUB4 Fitness provides best in class cardio and strength equipment, a functional training area with turf, group fitness studio, cycle studio, a women’s only gym, kids care, tanning and red light infrared enhancement beds, hydromassage, 24/7 access, and locker rooms complete with showers and dry saunas,” the statement said.
New Legacy Ag Credit offices
Legacy Ag Credit recently opened new branch offices in Longview and Terrell.
The Longview office opened in 2013 at 2002 Judson Road, and construction began in 2019 on its new Longview office at 3538 Fourth St. The new locations feature more offices, larger meeting spaces and more parking.
“Legacy Ag Credit has experienced significant growth in both regions in recent years, as more and more people choose to live in the country or purchase rural property,” said Derrell Chapman, Legacy chief executive officer. “We hope our new branch offices will provide greater convenience and accessibility for existing and future customers and will be a welcoming presence in these communities.”
Headquartered in Sulphur Springs, Legacy Ag Credit also has branches in Canton, Gilmer and Sulphur Springs.
Legacy Ag Credit is a borrower-owned lending cooperative that finances agriculture, rural real estate, country homes and agribusinesses in Northeast Texas. It is a part of the nationwide Farm Credit System.
It serves Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Franklin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Marion, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties, and also maintains offices in Gilmer, Canton and Kaufman.