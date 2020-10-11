The median price of homes in the Longview area as well as the number of closed sales were up significantly in the third quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2019.
The report from the Longview Area Association of Realtors said the median price of a home sold between July and September was $190,000, up 10.3% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
Closed sales were 277 in the quarter, an increase of 8.2% compared with the third quarter of 2019.
Buyers also had fewer homes to choose from and less time to act on them, according to the report. Active listings in Longview were 227 in the quarter, a decline of 34.4% compared with 2019. And the average number of days on the market also were fewer at 53 — a drop of about 21%.
Railroad grant
A federal grant will fund safety and other upgrades to rail service through Rusk County.
Blacklands Railroad announced it received a Federal Railroad Administration Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program for its Henderson Overton Branch Railroad in Henderson, Overton and New London.
The grant is for $8.48 million with matching funds from Blacklands for a total of $14.98 million.
All of the money will be invested into Rusk County rail infrastructure, according to the company, and will go toward improving the safety and reliability of rail service on the Henderson Overton Branch Railroad by upgrading about 13.7 miles of rail between Overton and Henderson; constructing three interchange sidings with Union Pacific at Overton; constructing one unit train siding at Henderson; and purchasing locomotives and track maintenance equipment for ongoing maintenance of the railroad.
In addition, the railroad will be upgraded from 10 mph to 25 mph to increase customer service and reliability, the company said.
The upgrade of the railroad will help to solidify the Henderson Overton Branch Railroad as a “premier rail service option” for rail shippers, manufacturers, employers and industrial development opportunities looking to build in East Texas, according to the company.
Blacklands Railroad, with headquarters in Sulphur Springs, is a privately held railroad company operating two short line railroads in East Texas as well as several transload sites across the state.
PrimeCare performance
PrimeCare Managers, a Longview Accountable Care Organization , has ranked in the top 18th percentile nationally by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for 2019 performance results, saving Medicare and taxpayers $6.3 million.
“We are proud to be a part of improving the health of our senior population in East Texas at a time when it’s needed more than ever,” said John Ford, president. “We are fortunate we have had safety nets in place during this pandemic”
Ford said PrimeCare Managers ranked 87th out of 475 accountable care organizations nationally.
An ACO is a network of doctors and hospitals that shares financial and medical responsibility for providing coordinated care to patients in hopes of limiting unnecessary spending, according to Kaiser Health News
The PrimeCare Network includes PhyNet Health System, The Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and 13 other independent area physician groups in East Texas and Southern Arkansas. In 2020, PrimeCare added the Collom and Carney Clinic in Texarkana increasing the PrimeCare network to more than 250 physicians.