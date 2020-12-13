Hamilton named Longview market president
VeraBank has added Ryan Hamilton as its Longview market president. An experienced commercial banker and longtime Longview resident, Hamilton will focus on leading and growing VeraBank’s business in the Longview area, according to VeraBank.
“VeraBank is an excellent fit for me. I look forward to working with the team to bring success to businesses in the Longview community,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton has been a community banker for more than 17 years and has spent most of his career in commercial lending, helping small and large businesses grow and expand throughout the Longview area, according to VeraBank.
“Ryan has an impressive background and is sincerely committed to helping his clients succeed. We’re thrilled to have him, and I know he’ll be successful in helping us and our clients grow,” said bank President and CEO Brad Tidwell.
Buckner Retirement Services named No. 16
Buckner Retirement Services has been named No. 16 nationally in a ranking of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services (small and medium) by Great Place to Work, in partnership with Fortune Magazine.
The third annual ranking analyzes survey results from more than 189,159 employees from more than 3,200 senior living locations across the country.
“This have been a challenging year for the residents and staff of senior living communities,” said Buckner Retirement Services Senior Vice President Charlie Wilson. “The senior living industry may be one of the most impacted industries by COVID-19. The employees of our six communities across Texas have sacrificed so much to be on the frontlines of the pandemic, and we are eternally thankful for their sacrifices.”
Buckner senior living communities include Buckner Westminster Place in Longview as well as Buckner Parkway Place in Houston, Buckner Villas in Austin, Buckner Calder Woods in Beaumont, Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo and Ventana by Buckner in Dallas.
Buckner was recognized in the small and medium category, which includes senior living companies with 10 to 999 employees. In 2019, Buckner ranked 13th on the list.
Eye doctors honored for their dedication, care
Drs. Justin and Sarah Ward, owners of Longview Eye Associates, have been recognized for their commitment to professional development during a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network.
The Wards demonstrate a dedication to creating a healthy and beneficial work environment, as well as to maintaining a high level of patient care and satisfaction, according to the network.
The Cleinman Performance Network is a wisdom-sharing group of peer optometrists from across North America.
The Wards received their Doctor of Optometry degrees from the University of Houston College of Optometry. They are members of the American, Texas, and East Texas Optometric Associations.
Dr. Justin Ward specializes in low vision rehabilitation, while Dr. Sarah Ward offers primary pediatric services.