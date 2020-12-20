Orthodontists complete certification renewal
Dr. Darrel Sherman and Dr. Patrick Briscoe of Sherman & Briscoe Orthodontics have completed their 10-year board certification renewal process.
The American Board of Orthodontics certification will them the only two-doctor practice in the area with two board certified orthodontists.
Sherman & Briscoe Orthodontics has offices in Longview, Marshall and Gilmer.
For information, go to bracesbysb.com .
Austin Bank honors employees for longevity
Austin Bank has honored 80 employees with a combined total of 1,225 years of experience as recipients of the Bank’s 2020 Service Awards.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”
Longview employees honored include:
Twenty-Year Service Awards: Kelli Bean, Helen Everett; and Gilbert Moss.
Fifteen-Year Service Awards: Kent Bryson, Nancy Harrison; Janis LaFleur; Rhonda Pierce; and Renee’ Rice.
Ten-Year Service Award: Megan Hodgkins.
Five-Year Service Awards: Marybeth Jacobs and Hope Payne.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has 34 East Texas locations in 24 cities.