Eastman increases dividend 11th time
The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Co. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share on the company’s common stock, a 5% increase from $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 8 to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15.
“I am pleased that for the 11th consecutive year, Eastman is increasing the dividend as part of our ongoing commitment to return cash to our stockholders,” said Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “This action reflects the board’s confidence in our ability to deliver earnings growth and continue our record of generating strong cash flow, which has remained resilient even during the global pandemic.”
Founded in 1920, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world, including at a manufacturing facility in Longview, and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Bryson named ‘Texas Rising Star’
The Allen Bryson law firm of Longview has announced partner Brent Bryson has been named a “Texas Rising Star” for 2020 by Super Lawyers.
Texas Rising Star honorees must be 40 or younger or in practice for no more than 10 years.
Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Bryson’s practice focuses on oil and gas, entity formation and compliance, probate, estate planning and real estate.
The Allen Bryson law firm is a full-service firm with offices in Longview and Dallas.
Credit union names employee of month
Kristen Manning has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as its employee of the month.
Manning booked $5.88 million in indirect loans in October, according to the credit union. That accounted for 91.75% of the total indirect loan bookings. In addition, she helped break the credit union’s record for indirect loans booked in a month.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than 74,000 members. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in Anderson, Angelina, northern Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.