UT Health’s Swindle named to list
PITTSBURG — Patrick Swindle, CEO of UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Quitman, was named to the Becker’s Hospital Review list of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know in 2020.
Becker’s accepted nominations and considered leaders making a positive impact on their organizations.
As the CEO of UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Quitman, Swindle oversees 75 affiliated providers who staff the two 25-bed critical access hospitals, two level 4 trauma centers, five rural health clinics and other services.
Swindle was recognized in 2019 by Becker’s Hospital Review as a Rising Star: Leader in Healthcare under 40 and as a Critical Access Hospital CEO to Know.
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through a regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics ad other facilities.
Scotties Bistro opens for lunch, dinner
Scotties Bistro, located inside the Scotties 2.0 convenience store at 1188 E. Hawkins Blvd., is now serving lunch and dinner.
Scotties 2.0 owner Krupal Patel and chef Ronnie Esposito said they have shared family recipes that influenced Indian, Italian and traditional American dishes.
Esposito, a native of Long Island, New York, said he developed skills in New York City where he gained an appreciation of diverse cultures. As an executive chef in New York City, he drew favorable coverage in The New York Times and appeared on the Food Network show “Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell.”
His business partner, Patel, owns and operates two Scotties convenience stores and the Menchie’s yogurt franchise in Longview. He and his wife, Polo, have been in the business for more than 13 years.
The bistro plans to serve craft beer and wine. and patrons may bring their own for the time being.
A grand opening is in the works.
Registration open for energy forum
KILGORE — Registration is open for the 11th annual East Texas Energy Symposium, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 5 in the Devall Student Center ballroom, 1116 Broadway Blvd., on the Kilgore College campus. It is hosted by the East Texas Oil Museum.
Keynote speaker Neil Frank, former director of the U.S. Hurricane Center and chief meteorologist for television station KHOU in Houston, will speak on “Climate Change: Carbon Dioxide Distortions.”
Other speakers include Sendhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services; Tim Greene, business development manager for Deep Imaging Technologies; and Mahdi Haddad, postdoctoral fellow for the Bureau of Economic Geology.
The cost is $50 and includes lunch. Registrants may tour the oil museum from 9 to 10 a.m. or after the symposium.
For information, contact oil museum director Olivia Moore at (903) 983-8295 or omoore@kilgore.edu
Shreveport VA launches app
SHREVEPORT — ArkLATex Veterans have access to a new mobile app enabling them to get instant access to VA health care information from their smartphone.
The ‘MyVA Info’ app provides access to VA resources that include enrollment information, benefits, VA news, and local information specific to the Shreveport VA, said Richard Crockett, director of the Medical Center.
It also includes health care news from Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, a lookup for VA health care locations, information on applying for VA health care, and other information.
The app is free and available for iOS and Android devices. Search “MyVA Info.”
Young Lawyers start free speech website
AUSTIN — The Texas Young Lawyers Association has designed an online learning platform that will educate school students about student speech and their rights under the First Amendment.
The project — Your Voice, Now! — presents the concept of student speech from various perspectives, including educational videos from school law experts, school administrators, parents, and students themselves. Your Voice, Now! will be available for free to the public via a web-based application beginning April 1.
It is made possible by a $45,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.