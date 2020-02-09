O’Daniel to VP at UT Health East Texas
TYLER — Tracy O’Daniel has been promoted to UT Health East Texas vice president of quality.
Since she started in August 2018 as division director of quality, risk and patient safety, O’Daniel has been responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of projects across quality, safety, performance, outcomes and care for UT Health East Texas. which includes 10 hospitals and more than 50 clinics. She studies Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey data, identifies areas of improvement and implements new strategies focused on quality improvement outcomes. In her new role she will continue working to ensure progress in achieving the best possible outcome and experience in all interactions for both patient and caregiver.
O’Daniel has nearly 10 years of progressive experience in environmental services, quality and clinical operations. Prior to coming to UT Health East Texas, she was at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, where she most recently served as clinical operations manager in the office of patient experience.
In 2019, she was named to the Becker’s Healthcare Rising Stars list recognizing 66 healthcare leaders under 40.
Odell to join Regions as market executive
TYLER — Tara Odell has been promoted by Regions Bank to serve as market executive for Tyler and surrounding communities.
In her new role, Odell will work to expand Regions’ client base while taking a strategic role in addressing needs across the area. She will work with colleagues and community members in support of Regions’ community engagement initiatives throughout East Texas. She will also continue in her role as commercial relationship manager.Odell succeeds Chad Cargile as East Texas market executive. Cargile recently transitioned to a commercial banking leadership role with Regions in Houston.
A financial services industry veteran of 16 years, Odell first joined Regions in 2008, initially serving as a loan assistant. After a role with First Bank and Trust East Texas, Odell returned to Regions in 2013 and served as a credit underwriter until 2014, when she moved to her current commercial relationship manager role.
Odell began her banking career as a teller with First Convenience Bank in Tyler. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Tyler. She also attended Tyler Junior College.
SFA lecture features pecan specialist
NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens’ monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series this week features Dr. George Ray McEachern, part-time horticulture professor and former Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service pecan specialist from College Station. He will present “Pecans: Past, Present and Future.”
The lecture is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St.
McEachern earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in horticulture from Louisiana State University in 1967 and 1969, respectively. He went on to receive a doctoral degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University in 1973 before serving as an extension pecan specialist at the university from 1969 to 2001.
During his 31-year career with the extension service, McEachern worked directly with growers to learn how to grow pecans under a wide variety of conditions. Today, he manages the 54-acre Texas A&M University pecan orchard on the Brazos River Farm near campus. The orchard is used for production research, teaching and extension education.
The Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series is offered the second Thursday of each month and includes a rare plant raffle after the program. The lecture is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.
Parking is available at the PNPC and Raguet Elementary School, located at 2428 Raguet St. For more information, call (936) 468-4129, or email sfagardens@sfasu.edu.
Fruit and vegetable conference set
NACOGDOCHES — The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference is set for Feb. 21 in Nacogdoches.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Civic Center, 3805 N.W. Stallings Drive. Sessions will cover topics related to budgeting and financing, new farm operations and site selection, raised beds, vegetable diseases and pest insects.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/horticulture or by calling (979) 845-2604 by Feb. 20. Cost is $30 per person and $50 per couple. Late registration is $40 per person and $60 per couple. Lunch is included.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available. Vendor exhibits will be on site.
For more information, contact Joe Masabni, AgriLife horticulturist at Overton, at jmasabni@ag.tamu.edu or Ricky Thompson, AgriLife Extension agent, Nacogdoches County, at (936) 560-7711, rthompson@ag.tamu.edu.
Vince Young set to work out at Crunch
Crunch Longview will host a private training session with Vince Young, a former University of Texas quarterback and Rose Bowl Hall of Famer, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the gym, 2509 Judson Road.
The event will include a meet and greet for 50 winners, followed by a private workout session with Young. Attendees may bring their footballs to be autographed.
For more information, visit Crunch Longview on Facebook and Instagram. To make a reservation, email Stephanie McColly at stephanie@undfeatedtribe.com.