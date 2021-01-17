Southside Bank honored in national study
Southside Bancshares, the holding company of Southside Bank, has been named one of the Top 10 Banking Powerhouses in America by Bank Director. The 2021 RankingBanking study of performance powerhouse banks also ranked Southside as one of the top three banks in America for creating long-term value, named the board of directors the best in Texas and identified Southside as the best bank to work for in Texas.
According to the FDIC, there are more than 5,000 federally-insured banking institutions in America. Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, partnered with Crowe, a public accounting firm, to identify the best banks, according to information from Southside.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top 10 performance powerhouse banks by Bank Director,” said Lee R. Gibson, president and CEO of Southside Bancshares. “This recognition is a true reflection of our long-standing commitment to add value to our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”
Southside Bancshares has headquarters in Tyler with about $7.19 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. Southside operates 57 branches, including in Longview, and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.