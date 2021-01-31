Credit union names its employee of month
Amanda Barron has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as its employee of the month. Barron works at the credit union’s Kilgore branch.
During December, the Kilgore branch had staffing shortages, and Barron maintained a positive attitude and adjusted schedules to ensure proper coverage, according to a statement from the credit union.
Barron also maintains all three ATMs, coin machine, main cash vault and the teller department.
She also helps with training whenever it is needed at her branch as well as others, according to the credit union.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than 74,000 members. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in Anderson, Angelina, northern Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.