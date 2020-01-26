Bug’s End launches marketing campaign
The Bugs’s End, a family owned pest control business based in Longview, has launched a new marketing campaign for 2020, including a new website and logo, new vans and trucks.
The Bug’s End has been in the pest control business for 20 years and serves Longview, Tyler and surrounding areas.
For more information, visit thebugsend.com/ or call (903) 399-4497.
Atlas Credit buys Tyler paper building
TYLER — The building housing the Tyler Morning Telegraph at 410 W. Erwin St. in downtown Tyler has been sold by T.B. Butler Publishing Co. Inc.
The buyer of the property is Atlas Credit and the Young family. Atlas Credit, which has been doing business in Tyler since 1968, will be relocating from South Tyler to downtown.
The company intends to relocate its corporate headquarters this year and has plans to renovate the 43,000-square-foot building for potential tenants, it said in a news release.
Drake Real Estate & Investments handled the sale.
Operations of the Tyler Morning Telegraph were acquired by Longview-based M. Roberts Media from T.B. Butler in November 2018. The newspaper is operating in leased space in the building.
Free safety courses being offered at KC
KILGORE — The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free safety classes through March that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices.
The only courses with fees required are ServSafe (Certified Food Manager) classes with a cost of $68.50.
Classes will be in Kilgore in the Student Support Building (Room 208) on the Kilgore campus, or in Room 510 in the Hendrix Building at KC-Longview.
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of each course.
The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available on the RMI website: kilgore.edu/rmi
To register, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu.
January classes
ServSafe-Certified Food Manager (32 hours) Online course. Complete at your own pace. Textbook and exam voucher required. Cost is $68.50
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours). 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 (Friday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus.
OSHA 30 General Industry (30 hours). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27-30 (Monday-Thursday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus.
February classes
ServSafe-Certified Food Manager (32 hours) Online course. Complete at your own pace. Textbook and exam voucher required. Cost is $68.50
OSHA Recording & Reporting (16 hours). Feb. 5-6 (Wednesday-Thursday) at KC-Longview in the Hendrix Building, Room 510. Registration deadline: Jan. 31.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers (7 hours). 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 (Friday) at KC-Longview in the Hendrix Building, Room 510 Registration deadline: Jan. 31.
OSHA 10 General Industry (10 hours). 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11-13 (Tuesday-Thursday). Attendance is required all three evenings in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: Feb. 4.
Spanish for Safety Supervisors (24 hours) 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 & 25; March 3, 17, 24 & 31; April 7 & 14 (Tuesdays for eight weeks). Attendance is required for all eight evenings in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: Feb. 11.
Substance Abuse in the Workplace (8 hours). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 (Friday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: Feb. 14.
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours). 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 (Friday). Registration deadline: Feb. 21.
March classes
ServSafe-Certified Food Manager (32 hours) Online course. Complete at your own pace. Textbook and exam voucher required. Cost is $68.50
Clean Up Hazwoper (40 hours). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-6 (Monday-Friday). Attendance is required all five days in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: Jan. 24.
Clean Up Hazwoper Refresher (8 hours). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 (Friday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: Jan. 24.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Professionals (7 hours). 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 (Friday) at KC-Longview’s Hendrix Building, Room 510. Registration deadline: Feb. 28.
OSHA 30 Construction (30 hours). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16-19 (Monday-Thursday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: March 9.
OSHA 30 General Industry (30 hours). 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 23-27 (Monday-Friday) and 30 (Monday); April 3 (Friday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: March 16.
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours). 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27 (Friday) in the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus. Registration deadline: March 20.
Feb. 12 online wine industry workshop
A full-day Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service workshop — for anyone thinking about entering or expanding efforts in the winemaking industry — will cover what it takes to get started or broaden the business.
The Prospective and New Winery Owner Workshop will be conducted online Feb. 12.
Experts will cover legal and permitting requirements, equipment selection, winery design, varietal selections, marketing tips and lessons learned by AgriLife Extension specialists and Texas winemakers.
“The workshop will provide what our group has identified as necessities for beginning or succeeding in the wine industry,” said Andreea Botezatu, AgriLife Extension enology specialist in College Station. “We’ve made all this information available in one place over one day.”
Cost for the course is $300. Registration and information are available at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/wine. Contact Botezatu for additional information at abotezatu@tamu.edu
