Texas Bank and Trust names new officers
Texas Bank and Trust has promoted Stacy Cammack to administrative officer in enterprise risk management and internal audit coordinator within the risk management department, and Regina Mixon has joined the bank as business development officer in treasury management.
Cammack joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2016 as its financial reporting specialist. She is a certified public accountant with experience in firm management and has spent 23 years in public accounting practice preparing financial statements and tax returns for corporations and small businesses.
She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the The University of Texas at Tyler.
Cammack serves on the board for Finns Friends, is a member of Financial Women in Texas and is a past board member for Crisman Preparatory School.
Mixon comes to the bank from BancorpSouth where she worked for 10 years, most recently as a relationship manager and bank officer. She attended Texas Baptist College in Longview and has been active in her community, serving the Greater Longview United Way as division chair for FIRE, as company coordinator, and as a member of the allocations committee. She is a board member and president for ETCADA/DORS and is a past board member and president of Longview Community Ministries.
Texas Bank and Trust operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Cardiac specialist joins Christus Trinity Clinic
Cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Dean Sabayon has joined Christus Trinity Clinic in Longview.
“Dr. Sabayon has a fantastic background and extensive experience that will offer valuable cardiac services to the patients of Northeast Texas,” said Brandy Moore, vice president, physician practice operations, Chrstus Trinity Clinic. “Dr. Sabayon’s expertise in cardiac electrophysiology allows him to evaluate a patient’s heart’s electrical signals to diagnose conditions such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation (a-fib). These conditions, which are very common in our area, are contributors to stroke and other life-threatening illnesses.”
Sabayon received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from American University of Beirut in Lebanon before receiving his medical degree from University of Balamand. He then completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the American University of Beirut. In addition, he completed his clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta.
Christus Trinity Clinic adds ophthalmologist
Christus Trinity Clinic of Longview has announced the addition of ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall to its medical and surgical eye care team.
“Dr. Hall not only brings an unbelievable level of skill and expertise to our team here, he brings a knowledge and familiarity with our patients and this area. He grew up in Marshall, in a family of caregivers and physicians, and he provides an understanding of this community and its needs,” said Brandy Moore, vice president, physician practice operations, Christus Trinity Clinic.
Hall received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida, and completed his ophthalmology residency and internal medicine/ophthalmology internship from Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.