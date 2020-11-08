Medical center performs 300th heart prcoedure
Longview Regional Medical Center’s cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery team has completed the hospital’s 300th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure.
Longview Regional was the first medical facility in East Texas to perform and offer TAVR in May 2015, according to hospital.
Patients suffering from aortic stenosis, or hardening of the heart’s aortic valve, may have the opportunity to have a TAVR if recommended by a physician. This advanced procedure allows patients to undergo an aortic heart valve replacement without open heart surgery, according to Longview Regional.
The TAVR procedure typically takes about two hours, and patients can expect to spend up to two days in the hospital.
Coghlan Crowson adds Garcia as associate
The Longview law firm of Coghlan Crowson has added Steve D. Garcia as an associate.
Garcia graduated from Notre Dame Law School in May. He recently passed the Texas bar exam and is a licensed attorney in Texas.
Before attending law school, Garcia graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in petroleum engineering and was a practicing engineer in Houston consulting on catastrophe and well control issues, including roles in litigation support.
The law firm represents clients throughout Texas and Arkansas in federal and state courts in matters involving oil, gas, and mineral law, utility law, complex litigation and general civil litigation, as well as providing probate and estate planning counseling and related litigation services.
Eastman recognized for pandemic response
Eastman Chemical Co. recently was named as the Tennessee Tri-Star Champion for its COVID-19 response over the past several months.
The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 2020 Special Edition Environment and Energy Awards recognized businesses that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, resilience and community stewardship in response to the challenges presented by the pandemic.
Eastman received the highest honor for exemplary achievement in the categories of Innovative Retooling and Repurposing, Excellence in Operational Health and Safety and Outstanding Community Stewardship.
Eastman, based in Kingsport, Tennessee, has operated a manufacturing facility in Longview since 1952.