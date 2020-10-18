TB&T promotes three
Texas Bank and Trust has announced the promotion of three employees. Blaine Warrick has been named assistant vice president and commercial loan officer; Blake Bradshaw is now portfolio manager and banking officer; and Matt McDaniel has been promoted to portfolio manager and banking officer.
Warrick was hired as a credit analyst in June 2013. A graduate of Hallsville High School, he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Henderson State University. Warrick has been involved in community activities sponsored by the Greater Longview United Way and the Longview Chamber of Commerce. In addition to being a member of Young Professionals of Longview, he also serves on the board of directors for Asbury House .
Bradshaw joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2008 as a teller and in 2011 became a loan assistant. In 2018, he transferred to the bank’s lending division as a credit analyst. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Tyler and an Associate of Arts degree from Kilgore College. Bradshaw is a teacher, sound engineer, youth leader and a member of the finance leadership team at Calvary Baptist Church in Gladewater.
McDaniel has been employed by the bank since he joined as a credit analyst in January 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University. A native of Nacogdoches, McDaniel moved to Longview in 2018 and has served as a volunteer and coach for a youth baseball team for the Longview Boys Baseball Association.
Texas Bank and Trust operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas area.