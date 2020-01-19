Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10:
Susan Gray doing business as Concrete Solutions
William Cooper doing business as Cooper C&E
Patricia W. Carmack doing business as This Little Light of Mine Music Publisher
Betsaida Lara Rodriguez doing business as Reexa
Rebecca E. Denton doing business as RSJ Construction
Bethany Ainsworth doing business as Anna Dianes Boutique
Joni Lambright doing business as Beauty Loft
Mike D. Lee et al. doing business as Mid South Investment
Kelly Gentsch doing business as Gentsch Works
Srey Neang Yen doing business as University Donut Shop
Dennis A. Writt doing business as Trinity Insurance Products
Jase Sanders doing business as Steady Rollin
James Goldberg doing business as Mobil Transport Services MTS