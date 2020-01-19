Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10:

Susan Gray doing business as Concrete Solutions

William Cooper doing business as Cooper C&E

Patricia W. Carmack doing business as This Little Light of Mine Music Publisher

Betsaida Lara Rodriguez doing business as Reexa

Rebecca E. Denton doing business as RSJ Construction

Bethany Ainsworth doing business as Anna Dianes Boutique

Joni Lambright doing business as Beauty Loft

Mike D. Lee et al. doing business as Mid South Investment

Kelly Gentsch doing business as Gentsch Works

Srey Neang Yen doing business as University Donut Shop

Dennis A. Writt doing business as Trinity Insurance Products

Jase Sanders doing business as Steady Rollin

James Goldberg doing business as Mobil Transport Services MTS