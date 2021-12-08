QUESTION: There is what appears to be a very old (architecture style) house at the corner of Whaley and Sixth streets. It seems to me that it may have been built there when that part of town was the "Junction." I have lived in Longview long enough to remember that it once contained "Dolly's Tea Room" for a time. The paved backyard and the industrial exhaust fan in the kitchen give some proof that my memory is correct. My questions are: (1) when was it built, (2) does the same family still own it, (3) does anyone live there at the present time? Any other interesting information would be appreciated.
ANSWER: Well, apparently I'm going to close out the year with an Answer Line fail.
Here's what I know: Yes, the house at 401 N. Sixth St. was home to Dolly's Tea Room, which newspaper articles show opened in March 1987. It continued to be mentioned in the newspaper through about 1993, but I can't say for certain when it closed. During its time, though, it appears to have been a popular location, as a frequent meeting place for various clubs, events and poetry readings. (I saw lots of newspaper announcements for those kinds of events over the years.)
Dolly Cravens operated the tea room, and Gregg Appraisal District records show what appear to be family members who still own the property. Their address is listed in Plano, but I haven't been able to find a phone number for them.
The appraisal district information also shows the approximately 2,400-square-foot house was built in 1875.
I drove by the house, and there is a vehicle parked there that doesn't appear to have moved in some time. I also was afraid to go up on the front porch because it did not appear stable at all.
The rest of it is a mystery to me, but perhaps someone who knows the Cravens will contact Answer Line after seeing this.
MORE ON CAN TABS: Thank you to readers who called in to let me know of a local opportunity for people to recycle can tabs in a way that benefits a charity, but especially thanks to local barber Jim Martin for calling me as well.
Martin owns Jim Trim Barber Shop in the Spring Hill area of Longview at 4201 Gilmer Road.
Martin told me has been collecting can tabs from soda and food cans for a number of years, first for the Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to sick children. Now, he collects tabs to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport. Shriners is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of specialized medical care to children, regardless of their ability to pay.
"Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport has long accepted can tabs from individuals and groups that would like to support our hospital by collecting them. Donations of can tabs brought to our facility are periodically taken to a local recycling center by hospital staff to exchange for cash. Donors also have the option of recycling the tabs at their own local recycling center, and submitting the funds to our hospital as a monetary donation," hospital spokesman Christian Berg said. "However we receive them, the proceeds are then used to support patient/family travel needs, including making funds available for lodging, gas and meals for families traveling to our facility from within our six-state catchment area."
The tabs are preferable to the entire can, he said, because they're smaller and easier to collect and transport. It's also more sanitary for temporary storage at the hospital.
"Collecting can tabs can be a great project for school programs, church groups, and other organizations, who can take motivation and pride from seeing their collections grow over time, especially knowing it will ultimately benefit families receiving care at our hospital here in Shreveport," Bert said.
Martin said he collects the tabs in 5-gallon buckets and someone from the hospital comes to Longview to get them. His most recent donation was 15 to 20 buckets.
Martin — he's been cutting hair for 63 years and owned his business for 53 years — said people may drop off tab donations at his shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.