QUESTION: I have some questions about the proper way to recycle items: Do they have to be separated and cleaned? Are we supposed to soak labels off?
ANSWER: I remember when we first started recycling here and how it seemed inconvenient and complicated.
That is not the case anymore.
"In the early days of recycling, the best practices dictated that recyclables be clean, dry, labels removed, and in some cases, even sorted at the home prior to putting out to the curb for collection," said Edie Brown, the city of Longview's solid waste manager in an email. "Nowadays, its so much simpler for the home recycler. Because of the improved processes and quick turnaround of materials at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), containers need not be washed clean and labels removed any longer."
(Note: Containers do not have to be washed clean, but that does not mean you should send your recyclables on with large amounts of food in them.)
Brown referred us to this source: https://recyclecoach.com/blog/should-you-rinse-your-recyclables, which says, "To rinse, or not to rinse your recyclables. That is the question. And if you do need to rinse, what about 'sticky' stuff like yogurt that clings to the sides of the container? You may have pondered these questions as you hovered indecisively over your bin, wondering if it’s OK to drop your containers in as-is. Especially if you’ve heard that the water usage takes away from recycling savings.
"It used to be that some cities, such as Chicago, didn’t need residents to rinse their recyclables. They took on the job of cleaning materials themselves. But Chicago and more areas like it now ask residents to remove the bulk of food residue. A quick rinse is fine — there’s no need to make it clean enough to eat off of. The heat process can burn off small amounts of stuck-on food. And to make the process even more earth friendly, you can even re-use dish water."
You asked a couple of other recycling questions that I promise I will address in a later column.
Q: Is the check I received in the mail for $2,675.50 supposed to be from North American Financial Bank a scam?
It said take it to the bank and cash it. Then have to send $2,000 for the processing fee to them.
A: Yes, it is absolutely a scam and a sure way to take you down an expensive path. Throw it away as quickly as you can.
I found warnings about this type of scam from multiple federal agencies. Here's what the Federal Trade Commission had to say about it: "In fake check scams, consumers are contacted by a scammer, who sends them a check that looks real, with a request to send some of the money to a third party. When a consumer deposits the check, the money initially shows up in their bank account, making it seem as though the check was real. The consumer then sends the money on, as instructed by the scammer. Eventually, the consumer’s bank discovers the check was fake and removes the full amount from their account."
The FDIC offered a similar warning:
"Unfortunately, criminals have come to rely on their victim’s sense of 'security' provided by cashier’s checks and official bank checks. Advanced graphics and printing technologies allow scammers to easily create fraudulent and hard-to-detect counterfeit checks in a matter of minutes, adding a sense of legitimacy to their scams. Fake checks can look so real that it’s very hard for consumers, or even bank employees, to detect...." the agency says. "If it is later determined that the check was counterfeit, you will likely be held responsible for the funds that were provided to the scammer, so it is important that you recognize the signs of a counterfeit check to protect yourself. Remember, fraud artists are constantly coming up with new ways to use fraudulent cashier’s or official bank checks in their scams."
You also have some options for verifying a check's authenticity: use the FDIC's Bank Find tool to verify if the bank is an FDIC-insured institution, at https://banks.data.fdic.gov/bankfind-suite/bankfind or look up the bank's website and call the phone number you find there. Think of checks like they are candy — don't accept them from strangers. (I did not find a bank called "North American Financial Bank" when I looked it up on Bank Find.)
Read more here: https://www.fdic.gov/consumers/consumer/news/august2019.html .