The Longview Economic Development Corp. voted this past week to support the second, $40 million expansion in in the past few years at HVAC equipment manufacturer AAON.
AAON located in Longview in 1991. The company moved production of its SA Series self-contained units to its facility here in 2020 and completed a $40 million, 200,000-square-foot expansion that resulted in the creation of 250 jobs in 2021. AAON said at that time it was planning to double the expansion later.
The company is now moving forward with those plans, with LEDCO awarding the company a $1.5 million incentive over four years if it makes a capital investment of at least $36 million and creates 200 jobs. LEDCO also is recommending the city of Longview grant the company a 10-year tax abatement on the investment and for Gregg County to award a five-year tax abatement.
“AAON is growing rapidly, and expanding operations in Longview provides great momentum for the future of the company and the city of Longview. We are thrilled to further build on the strong relationship and partnership with LEDCO. We are eager to see this improvement’s impact, including new jobs and continued community investment,” said Gary Fields, CEO and president of AAON.
"AAON has been a proud member of Longview and surrounding communities for 30 years. We are invested in supporting our local communities but, more specifically, our team members and their families that live and work here. There is a tremendous amount of growth opportunity for our Longview location, and we couldn't be more excited. AAON Longview's partnership with LEDCO and other local development organizations has allowed us to capitalize on unprecedented growth up to this point. AAON will continue to support our local communities and team members for many years. We're just getting started." said Doug Wichman, vice president of AAON and president of AAON Coil Products in Longview.
New apartments complete
The Flats, a new apartment complex on Eastman Road across from Forest Park Middle School, is halfway leased within a couple of weeks of opening.
The apartments are a project of Beechwood Properties.
Property Manager Donna Childress said the three-story complex has 24 units — nine one-bedroom, one-bath; 12 two-bedroom, one-bath; and three three-bedroom, two-bath; including several with handicapped accessibility features.
Kitchens come with stainless steel appliances and ceramic countertops, and every unit comes with a full-size washer and dryer.
Rents start at $1,100 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,325 for two bedrooms and $1,550 for three bedrooms.
Mall store opening
Daily Thread has opened next door to Victoria's Secret in Longview Mall.
The store offers women’s clothing from sizes XS – XXXL and is "known for affordable fashion with clearance prices as low as $5," the mall reported.
“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Longview Mall we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Kelly Overby, mall general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Daily Thread and continuing to create memorable experiences for the community."
Longview Mall is open seven days a week; 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
For information, call (903) 753-4452 or visit longviewmall.com or facebook.com/LongviewMall.
Marshall center moves
The University of Texas at Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center has relocated its Marshall satellite office to downtown Marshall.
The new location in Synergy Park, at 100 North Bolivar St., is provided through a partnership with East Texas Baptist University and the Marshall Economic Development Corp. The SBDC Marshall office will share the second floor with MEDCO.
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center provides no-cost consulting and advising services to entrepreneurs and small businesses in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties.
Office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only.