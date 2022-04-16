Longview’s fourth freestanding Starbucks is expected to open this summer.
A Starbucks representative said the store at 2105 Gilmer Road will employ 20-25 people and feature a drive-thru.
Starbucks developer Noble, RE LLC started construction on the store this past summer.
Restaurant relocates
Bertin and Micaela Carvajal relocated their Longview restaurant, Palacios Tortilleria y Taqueria No. 2, to a larger space at 1601 E. Marshall Ave.
The building was for years home to Dudley’s Cajun Cafe, before Dudley Lang closed that restaurant and opened Dudley’s Grab & Geaux next door.
The Carvajals originally opened Palacios in a rented building in a small shopping center at 1707 E. Marshall Ave. It’s just a couple of blocks from their new location
Bertin Carvajal said their original location was too small. In their new restaurant, they have about 15 tables versus a handful of tables at the original location. The restaurant is dubbed “No. 2” because an eatery by the same name operates in Tyler but is not associated.
The Carvajals opened their new location in March, with their mole and menudo among popular items on the menu, Carvajal said.
Palacios Tortilleria y Taqueria No. 2 is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
PostNet plans Longview location
PostNet, which provides, printing, shipping and marketing services, announced it will soon locate in Longview. A location has not been determined.
“Throughout the past two years, PostNet has thrived and expanded its franchise network,” said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. “We do not plan on stopping as our franchise continues on its upward trajectory. The new location in Longview will further our reach and provide the community with key shipping and printing solutions that will assist small and mid-sized businesses for years to come.”
For more information, visit postnet.com.
Prices rising
The cost to buy a home in Longview continues to rise, with a recent report showing median prices are up 24% for the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year ago.
The report from the Longview Area Association of Realtors said the median home price in Longview is now $237,000, up from $209,950 a year ago for the first quarter.
“It’s been the same trend for a bit now,” said Melanie Northcutt, Realtor, broker and owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in downtown Longview. “It’s very frustrating for buyers who, three or four years ago, could buy the same home for $100,000 less.”
Now, buyers face competition for homes with multiple other offers. People are moving to Longview — and Texas — from out of state where they were able to sell their properties for more money and then pay cash for a home here. That adds more pressure on buyers who are financing their home purchase.
Buyers generally can’t ask sellers for anything, and it’s not unusual to pay more than asking price to get a house. It’s a great position for sellers, Northcutt said.
“Buyers are having to offer so much more over the asking price, and if the house doesn’t appraise for that price, (the buyer must) be willing to pay extra cash at closing to get that house,” Northcutt said.
Values will adjust at some point she said, with one industry expert predicting it will start in June or July, Northcutt said.
“I think with interest rates going up, it’s got to start shifting back,” she said.
Inventory already is improving. Active listing in the first quarter were up 4.4% from a year earlier to 141.